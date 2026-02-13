Apple's next-generation C2 modem, expected to debut with the iPhone 18 Pro series, could support 5G satellite connectivity. A new leak suggests the Cupertino-based tech giant may add NR-NTN support, enabling future iPhones to connect to low-Earth orbit satellites for internet access beyond traditional networks. The development could mark a shift toward broader satellite-based coverage, moving past the limited emergency-focused features currently available. Industry watchers believe 2026 may become an important starting point as more smartphone brands explore satellite internet capabilities.

Apple Could Expand iPhone Satellite Features Beyond Emergency SOS

According to a Weibo post by tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese), Apple's upcoming C2 baseband will support NR-NTN (New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks), a technology that could let iPhones connect to low-Earth orbit satellites for internet access in places without regular cellular service.

NR-NTN can work through direct phone-to-satellite connections or by using satellites as backhaul to expand carrier coverage into remote areas. The tipster said satellite internet access could be one of the biggest mobile connectivity developments this year, with 2026 potentially serving as the broader starting point for adoption across smartphone makers.

Apple has been linked to “satellite over 5G” capabilities in previous reports that claim the company plans to support 5G networks not dependent on ground-based infrastructure. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also suggested Apple is developing satellite-based 5G coverage, though his reporting leaned more toward carrier backhaul use cases.

At present, iPhone 14 models and newer offer limited satellite functions such as Emergency SOS, Find My, Messages, and roadside assistance. These features require a clear view of the sky, but the latest leak indicates Apple may eventually expand satellite connectivity beyond emergency services.

The C2 modem is also expected to improve on Apple's first-generation C1 and C1X chips, with possible gains in efficiency and performance in weak or congested networks. Reports have also pointed to deeper iOS integration, including features like “Limit Precise Location,” which reduces how accurately carriers can determine a user's position.

Huawei was also mentioned in the Weibo post, with the tipster claiming the company conducted public testing of its own NR-NTN solution last year. The leaker added that progress in China has been slower, but suggested further developments could arrive in 2026.

