iPhone 17e Design, Colour Options Seen in Concept Video With Dynamic Island, MagSafe

Here's what the iPhone 17e might look like in black, white, and lavender colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 February 2026 16:29 IST
iPhone 17e is expected to succeed the iPhone 16e (pictured)

Highlights
  • iPhone 17e could feature Apple’s A19 chipset
  • iPhone 16e was launched in India in February 2025
  • Apple has yet to confirm the launch of the phone
iPhone 17e is expected to be launched soon by the Cupertino-based tech giant as the fourth handset in the lineup. The purported iPhone 17e is said to feature the same design as its predecessor, the iPhone 16e, which was launched by Apple in February. Now, a concept video has been posted on YouTube, showing the design and colour options of the iPhone 17e. The phone is shown with various upgrades over its predecessor. The phone will reportedly be offered in three shades. Previously, reports have highlighted that the iPhone 17e will be equipped with Apple's A19 chipset.

iPhone 17e Design, Colour Options (Expected)

Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser has shared a concept video, showing the possible design and colour options of the rumoured iPhone 17e. The smartphone appears with Apple's Dynamic Island feature and MagSafe charging support. Moreover, it is expected to be available for purchase globally in White, Black, and Lavender colourways. It is shown to sport relatively thin bezels, too.

The phone might carry a single rear camera unit, along with an LED flash and a secondary microphone on the back. Additionally, the iPhone 17e could feature volume controls and an Action Button on the left side. Meanwhile, a power button could be placed on the right side of the iPhone 17e. It is expected to also boast the same design as its predecessor.

This corroborates previous reports that the iPhone 17e will launch with the Dynamic Island feature and MagSafe. The phone is also said to be equipped with Apple's A19 chipset, coupled with the proprietary C1X chip. Moreover, it might also sport a similar display as its predecessor, delivering up to 60Hz of refresh rate.

In terms of pricing, Apple will reportedly price the iPhone 17 at $599 (roughly Rs. 57,000). The phone is expected to be unveiled by the Cupertino-based smartphone maker on February 19 with a 48-megapixel single camera on the back and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It might ship with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, too. While its launch is anticipated in the coming days, the tech giant has yet to confirm plans to introduce a new low-cost iPhone 17 series phone.

