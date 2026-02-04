Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September this year. The upcoming iPhone 18 series smartphones are likely to retain the basic sizes of the iPhone 17 counterparts. However, a new leak suggests that they will not offer significant design changes from the iPhone 17 series. Some previous leaks pointed to a smaller Dynamic Island in the new iPhone series, as the Face ID components are moving under the display. They are expected to run on Apple's A20 or A20 Pro chipsets.

iPhone 18 Series Could Resemble Last Year's Models

A tipster on Weibo known as Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) claims that the iPhone 18 lineup will not see any significant design changes this year. As per the post, since the iPhone 17 series has a strong sales performance, the likelihood of Apple making major alterations to the overall look of the iPhone 18 models is less likely.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Fixed Focus Digital

Instead of focusing on a new design, Apple is expected to prioritise the optimisation of chipsets for the iPhone 18 series. The company is likely to use A20 and A20 Pro chipsets in the upcoming series. These chips are widely expected to be Apple's first 2nm silicon.

The iPhone 17 Pro models came out last year with a major redesign. In recent months, rumours claimed that Apple would introduce under-display Face ID with the iPhone 18 Pro models. Leaks also suggested a top-left hole-punch camera and a shrunk Dynamic Island on the Pro models. The new lineup is said to arrive at the same price as the iPhone 17 lineup.

Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone 18 Pro models in September this year alongside the iPhone Fold. The vanilla iPhone 18 is said to go official at a later date. The standard model could feature a 6.27-inch panel, while the iPhone 18 Pro is said to have a 6.27-inch panel.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is tipped to boasta 6.86-inch ​​display. Both Pro models are likely to come with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 18-megapixel front-facing cameras. They are expected to pack triple rear camera units, including three 48-megapixel sensors.