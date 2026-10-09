Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: iPhone 16, iPhone 17e Get Discounts

If you've been waiting for a good deal on an iPhone, Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale has a couple of offers worth checking out. The ongoing sale brings discounts across smartphones, laptops, home appliances and other electronics, with additional savings available through eligible bank offers, coupons, cashback and EMI benefits. Among the deals worth a look are those on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17e, both of which are available at reduced prices. So, if you're planning to switch to an iPhone or upgrade from an older model, here's how much you can save on these two phones.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best iPhone Deals

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 16 is currently listed on Amazon for Rs. 76,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 89,900. You can bring the price down further to Rs. 72,249 if you're a Prime member and use the Rs. 500 coupon.

You can save a little more on the iPhone 16 with Amazon's additional payment offers. These include a bank discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on eligible SBI credit cards, along with cashback of up to Rs. 3,849 through Amazon Pay Balance. If you'd rather spread out the cost, select credit cards also offer no-cost EMI, with interest savings of up to Rs. 2,161.81. The exact benefits will depend on your card, payment method and eligibility, so check the available offers on the listing before placing your order.

If you'd prefer a newer model, the 256GB option of the iPhone 17e is available for Rs. 71,999, against its MRP of Rs. 79,900. You can apply an additional Rs. 1,000 coupon, bringing the price further down to Rs. 70,999.

iPhone 17e buyers can get a bank discount of up to Rs. 1,250 with eligible SBI credit cards, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can save on interest through no-cost EMI, with benefits of up to Rs. 1,876.99. There is also cashback of up to Rs. 3,599 through Amazon Pay Balance. These offers are subject to eligibility, so check the terms on the product page to see which ones you can use.

With smartphone prices rising, these deals are worth a look, especially since many iPhone models still cost a lot. If you've been thinking about switching to an iPhone or upgrading your old one, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17e offers could help you do that without burning a hole in your pocket.

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