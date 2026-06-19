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iPhone Ultra Leak Reveals Crease-Free Foldable Display, Slim 4.5mm Profile; Price Tipped

iPhone Ultra is said to measure just 4.5mm thick in the folded form.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 June 2026 13:17 IST
iPhone Ultra Leak Reveals Crease-Free Foldable Display, Slim 4.5mm Profile; Price Tipped

Apple could introduce the iPhone Ultra alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series

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Highlights
  • Apple's rumoured foldable iPhone leaked online
  • The phone is said to be launched in black and white shades
  • The hinge of the phone is said to be 'over-engineered' and thin
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Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone, which is likely to be known as iPhone Ultra, may finally make its debut later this year. It is likely to come with a wider book-style foldable design and could offer an iPad-like design when opened. A new leak has surfaced online, revealing the design of the iPhone Ultra along with details about its launch timeline. The upcoming phone could feature a nearly invisible display crease and a thin profile that measures 4.5mm when unfolded.

iPhone Ultra Leak Reveals Design

The video and 3D renders shared by FPT (Front Page Tech) on YouTube, hosted by Jon Prosser, most known for his Apple leaks, offer an early look at the design and details of the iPhone Ultra. The phone is said to be launched in black and white shades with a passport-like design. He claims that it will be wider than expected, will offer a normal iPhone-like experience when folded, and a tablet-like form factor in the folded form.

VoltIphone Ultra Discussion
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The hinge of the phone is said to be 'over-engineered' and thin, and offers a seamless and crease-less inner display. In the folded form, the iPhone Ultra is said to measure just 4.5mm thick, which indicates that it will be thinner than the iPhone Air's 5.6mm thickness. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, for comparison, is 4.2mm when unfolded.

The iPhone Ultra is claimed to be priced over $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,88,000) in the US, and this would make it Apple's most expensive smartphone to date.

iphone ultra fpt youtube iPhone Ultra

Photo Credit: YouTube/ fpt.

 

The design renders show the iPhone Ultra with a horizontal rear camera unit. The camera islnad is said to feature two wide-angle sensors. It is likely to feature a camera control button. It could get Apple's A20 Pro chipset and include Apple's in-house C2 modem. The phone is said to come with a new software feature known as split screen for multitasking.

Jon Prosser states that Apple could unveil the iPhone Ultra alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series in September. He also claimed that iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 will be launched next year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iPhone Ultra, iPhone Ultra Specifications, Foldable iPhone, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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