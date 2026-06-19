Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone, which is likely to be known as iPhone Ultra, may finally make its debut later this year. It is likely to come with a wider book-style foldable design and could offer an iPad-like design when opened. A new leak has surfaced online, revealing the design of the iPhone Ultra along with details about its launch timeline. The upcoming phone could feature a nearly invisible display crease and a thin profile that measures 4.5mm when unfolded.

iPhone Ultra Leak Reveals Design

The video and 3D renders shared by FPT (Front Page Tech) on YouTube, hosted by Jon Prosser, most known for his Apple leaks, offer an early look at the design and details of the iPhone Ultra. The phone is said to be launched in black and white shades with a passport-like design. He claims that it will be wider than expected, will offer a normal iPhone-like experience when folded, and a tablet-like form factor in the folded form.

The hinge of the phone is said to be 'over-engineered' and thin, and offers a seamless and crease-less inner display. In the folded form, the iPhone Ultra is said to measure just 4.5mm thick, which indicates that it will be thinner than the iPhone Air's 5.6mm thickness. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, for comparison, is 4.2mm when unfolded.

The iPhone Ultra is claimed to be priced over $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,88,000) in the US, and this would make it Apple's most expensive smartphone to date.

Photo Credit: YouTube/ fpt.

The design renders show the iPhone Ultra with a horizontal rear camera unit. The camera islnad is said to feature two wide-angle sensors. It is likely to feature a camera control button. It could get Apple's A20 Pro chipset and include Apple's in-house C2 modem. The phone is said to come with a new software feature known as split screen for multitasking.

Jon Prosser states that Apple could unveil the iPhone Ultra alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series in September. He also claimed that iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 will be launched next year.