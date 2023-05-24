Technology News
iQoo 11S is tipped to launch as the successor to the iQoo 11

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 May 2023 14:42 IST
iQoo 11S is likely to launch in Q3 2023.

Highlights
  • iQoo 11S is tipped to bring key performance upgrades
  • The flagship phone is said to support 200W charging
  • It might feature an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

iQoo 11S is tipped to launch soon. The new premium iQoo smartphone is expected to debut as the successor to the iQoo 11 (Review), which was launched earlier this year in India. The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to officially confirm any details about the launch of the iQoo 11S. Meanwhile, the launch timeline and key specifications of the upcoming iQoo 11S have surfaced online. Tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) claims that the iQoo 11S will get upgrades in the performance and charging department over the iQoo 11 5G.

According to the tipster, the iQoo 11S 5G will feature an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is built on a 4nm process. Samsung is currently the only smartphone manufacturer to offer the custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with a peak clock speed of 3.36GHz. All three Samsung Galaxy S23 series flagship phones — the Samsung Galaxy S23 (Review), Samsung Galaxy S23+, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Review), feature the overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The standard variant, which is found in most flagship phones launched this year, such as the Xiaomi 13 Pro (Review) and OnePlus 11 (Review), has a peak clock speed of 3.2GHz.

Another area where the iQoo 11S will get an upgrade is the charging department, according to the tipster, who claims that the handset will offer 200W fast charging support. The company's latest flagship iQoo 11 5G offers 120W fast charging support. The battery specifications of the iQoo 11S are currently unknown.

The rest of the specifications are likely to remain the same as the iQoo 11, according to the tipster. It will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The screen will offer support for a 144Hz refresh rate as well. There will be a 50-megapixel main camera on the back. The device is also said to feature the Vivo V2 Image Signal Processor (ISP).

The tipster also claims that the phone is likely to launch in the third quarter of 2023. It is worth taking the information shared by the tipster with a pinch of salt, as the exact launch timeline, specifications are other details about the iQoo 11S are yet to be officially announced by the company.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iQoo, iQoo 11S, iQoo 11S Specifications
