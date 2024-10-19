Technology News
iQOO 13 Design Revealed in Leaked Live Images; Could Feature Narrow Bezels, Flat Edges

Live images leaked by a tipster give us our first look at the purported iQOO 13 that is expected to arrive in China by the end of October.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 October 2024 13:45 IST
iQOO 13 Design Revealed in Leaked Live Images; Could Feature Narrow Bezels, Flat Edges

Photo Credit: Weibo/ @WHYLAB

iQOO 13 is confirmed to sport BOE's next-generation Q10 display with a 2K resolution

Highlights
  • iQOO 13 is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen
  • The smartphone's design has now been leaked by a tipster
  • Live images of the iQOO 13 hint at a metal frame with flat edges
iQOO 13 is expected to launch soon as the company's upcoming flagship smartphone, and the company has already started to tease some of the handset's specifications online. A tipster has now leaked purported live images of the iQOO 13, giving us an idea of what to expect from the phone. The iQOO 13 will be launched in China at the end of October, and could be one of the first smartphones to debut with the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite) chipset from Qualcomm.

iQOO 13 Design Revealed in Leaked Images

Weibo user WHYLAB has posted three images of the purported iQOO 13 on the Chinese microblogging platform, that show the front of the upcoming smartphone. The live images of the handset including two close up images that show the top and bottom halves of the screen, which appears to have a flat design, along with narrow bezels on four sides.

iqoo 13 whylab weibo inline iQOO 13

iQOO 13 seen in the leaked image with slim display bezels
Photo Credit: Weibo/ WHYLAB

 

These leaked images also throw some light on the button arrangement on the iQOO 13. The volume rocker and the power button located on the right side of the screen, while the metal frame is shown to have flat edges. These images appear to corroborate the design of the smartphone that was previously teased by an iQOO executive. 

Last week, the company confirmed that the iQOO 13 would be equipped with BOE's next-generation Q10 display with a 2K resolution. Previous leaks had also suggested that the next flagship phone from iQOO would sport a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The iQOO 13 is also tipped to arrive with Qualcomm's next-generation smartphone chipset that is expected to be unveiled on October 21 as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or Snapdragon 8 Elite. It is said to be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

According to previous reports, the iQOO 13 could arrive with a triple 50-megapixel primary, ultrawide, and 2x telephoto cameras, as well as a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to pack a 6,150mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. 

Comments

Further reading: iQOO 13, iQOO 13 Specifications, iQOO
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OnePlus 13 Reportedly Surfaces on Multiple Certification Websites Ahead of Anticipated Debut

iQOO 13 Design Revealed in Leaked Live Images; Could Feature Narrow Bezels, Flat Edges
