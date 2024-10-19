iQOO 13 is expected to launch soon as the company's upcoming flagship smartphone, and the company has already started to tease some of the handset's specifications online. A tipster has now leaked purported live images of the iQOO 13, giving us an idea of what to expect from the phone. The iQOO 13 will be launched in China at the end of October, and could be one of the first smartphones to debut with the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite) chipset from Qualcomm.

iQOO 13 Design Revealed in Leaked Images

Weibo user WHYLAB has posted three images of the purported iQOO 13 on the Chinese microblogging platform, that show the front of the upcoming smartphone. The live images of the handset including two close up images that show the top and bottom halves of the screen, which appears to have a flat design, along with narrow bezels on four sides.

iQOO 13 seen in the leaked image with slim display bezels

Photo Credit: Weibo/ WHYLAB

These leaked images also throw some light on the button arrangement on the iQOO 13. The volume rocker and the power button located on the right side of the screen, while the metal frame is shown to have flat edges. These images appear to corroborate the design of the smartphone that was previously teased by an iQOO executive.

Last week, the company confirmed that the iQOO 13 would be equipped with BOE's next-generation Q10 display with a 2K resolution. Previous leaks had also suggested that the next flagship phone from iQOO would sport a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The iQOO 13 is also tipped to arrive with Qualcomm's next-generation smartphone chipset that is expected to be unveiled on October 21 as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or Snapdragon 8 Elite. It is said to be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

According to previous reports, the iQOO 13 could arrive with a triple 50-megapixel primary, ultrawide, and 2x telephoto cameras, as well as a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to pack a 6,150mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.