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iQOO 15 Apex Edition First Impressions

The iQOO 15 Apex Edition feels more like an alternative for those who prioritise design. Here are our first impressions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 April 2026 17:20 IST
iQOO 15 Apex Edition First Impressions

The iQOO 15 Apex Edition retains the core specifications of the standard model

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Highlights
  • Apex arrives as a new colourway of the iQOO 15
  • It is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 as the standard model
  • The phone leans heavily into visual identity
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Most flagships today are converging towards similar hardware and performance benchmarks, which means differentiation is increasingly coming down to design, finish, and other finer details. As we noted in our iQOO 15 review, it marked a shift towards a more refined, mature flagship approach rather than a radical reinvention. Building upon this foundation, the brand has introduced the iQOO 15 Apex Edition in India, introducing a distinct visual identity to the lineup.

The iQOO 15 Apex Edition does not alter the core formula; instead, it attempts to add a layer of character through design. It leans heavily into visual identity, and at first glance, it stands apart from the standard Alpha and Legend finishes. The rear panel features a marble-like fluid pattern, with shades of grey, white, and faint red streaks blending into one another. Unlike the existing two colourways, which feature a flat rear panel, the Apex shade looks almost like brushed stone flowing across a surface.

The finish itself doesn't appear overly glossy, but it's not completely matte either. It looks premium without making the phone overly loud or ostentatious.iqoo 15 apex edition ndtv design 2 iQOO

The rest of the design is carried over from the standard iQOO 15. The signature square-shaped, slightly raised camera module sits in the top-left corner. It doesn't cause the phone to wobble much, even when placed flat on a table. Overall, the Apex Edition feels like a more experimental take on iQOO's otherwise restrained flagship design language.

On the front, the iQOO 15 Apex Edition sports the same 6.85-inch 2K (1,440 × 3,168 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 130Hz touch sampling rate, up to a 144Hz refresh rate, and 508ppi pixel density. It features Samsung's new M14 AMOLED panel, resulting in an even brighter screen than its predecessor and offering vibrant, sharp visuals.

iqoo 15 review ndtv display iqoo

We've already discussed the display quality of the iQOO 15 in our in-depth review; you can check it out here.

Powering the iQOO 15 Apex Edition is the same flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset as the standard model, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, up to 512GB of UFS4.1 internal storage, and a Q3 supercomputing chip. The handset performed admirably in our benchmark tests, delivering results on par with other flagships like the OnePlus 15 and the Oppo Find X9 Pro.

For optics, the iQOO 15 Apex Edition carries a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 1/1.95-inch periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. All sensors are identical to the ones on the existing iQOO 15. In our review, we wrote about the camera setup feeling like a meaningful step forward for the brand. It felt more mature, consistent and better calibrated. 

iqoo 15 apex edition ndtv design 3 iQOO

Why, you ask? Head over to our iQOO 15 review to find out.

Backing the new iQOO 15 is a 7,000 mAh battery that lasts almost a day and a half on casual use. During our review, we discussed how it delivers excellent endurance, and casual users will not need to search for a charger even at the end of the day. Even with heavy use, the iQOO 15 still lasted almost an entire day.

Meanwhile, a full charge takes about 1 hour and 1 minute with the provided 100W charger. It also supports 40W wireless charging, but the brand does not officially sell one in India, which means you'll have to rely on third-party charging solutions.

iqoo 15 apex edition ndtv design 4 iQOO

For all intents and purposes, the iQOO 15 Apex Edition is still the very same well-rounded flagship and builds on it with a more expressive design. The marble-like finish adds a layer of visual distinction without compromising the otherwise restrained aesthetic of the standard model. Since the hardware, cameras, and battery performance remain unchanged, the overall user experience mirrors that of the iQOO 15 we reviewed earlier. 

In that sense, the Apex Edition feels more like an alternative for those who prioritise design.

iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iQOO 15 Apex Edition, iQOO 15 Apex Edition Price in India, iQOO 15 Apex Edition Specifications, iQOO 15
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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