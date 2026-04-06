The iQOO 15 Apex Edition is now available for purchase in India. The handset was launched last week as a new colourway of the iQOO 15. It only carries cosmetic changes on the surface, while the core experience remains the same as the standard model introduced in November 2025. The iQOO 15 Apex Edition sports a 6.85-inch display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It packs a 7,000mAh battery.

iQOO 15 Apex Edition Price in India, Offers

The price of the iQOO 15 Apex Edition in India begins at Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant. It is also available in a 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration, priced at Rs. 79,999. The new Apex colourway joins the existing Alpha and Legend shades.

Customers can purchase the handset via the iQOO India website, Amazon, Vivo exclusive stores, Reliance Digital, and retail stores across the country.

As part of the launch offers, the brand is offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 6,000 on Axis, HDFC, and ICICI Bank transactions. It applies to debit and credit cards and EMI transactions. This brings down the effective sale price of 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants of the iQOO 15 Apex Edition to Rs. 66,999 and Rs. 73,999, respectively.

At launch, the brand also announced a pre-booking offer, where those who pre-booked the handset were eligible to receive a complimentary iQOO TWS worth Rs. 1,899. This offer, however, is no longer applicable.

iQOO 15 Apex Edition Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) iQOO 15 Apex Edition runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It is promised to receive five Android upgrades and seven years of security updates. The handset sports a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and 508 ppi pixel density.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.1 internal storage. For optics, the iQOO 15 Apex Edition carries a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The iQOO 15 Apex packs a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support.