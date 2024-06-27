iQoo unveiled the Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro at the end of last year. The iQoo Neo 9s Pro was launched in May with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. Now, the Chinese tech brand has confirmed the arrival of a new Neo series phone — iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ —in its home country. The forthcoming handset is teased to come in a dual-tone finish. Additionally, a Chinese tipster has shared insights about the specifications of iQoo Neo 9s Pro+. It is expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The Vivo sub-brand announced on Weibo that the launch of iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ will take place in China in July. iQoo has shared multiple readers on the Chinese social media platform revealing the dual-tone design of the phone. It is shown in blue and white shades with a flat-screen and dual rear cameras. The design looks identical to the iQoo Neo 9s Pro. iQoo has partnered with the NBA for this launch.

iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ specifications (leaked)

iQoo is yet to reveal the specifications of iQoo Neo 9s Pro+, but tipster Digital Chat Station claims it will arrive with three major upgrades over iQoo's Neo 9 Pro. It is said to feature a 6.78-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It could include a dedicated graphics chip for enhanced gaming experience. It is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset alongside LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The top-end variant of iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ is expected to carry 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is said to include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and a 5,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The phone could come with a plastic frame. It is likely to feature a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS support and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, it is expected to get a 16-megapixel camera.

Outside of the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+, the tipster also shed light on the rumoured iQoo Z9 Turbo+, which is said to get a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.