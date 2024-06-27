Photo Credit: iQoo
iQoo unveiled the Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro at the end of last year. The iQoo Neo 9s Pro was launched in May with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. Now, the Chinese tech brand has confirmed the arrival of a new Neo series phone — iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ —in its home country. The forthcoming handset is teased to come in a dual-tone finish. Additionally, a Chinese tipster has shared insights about the specifications of iQoo Neo 9s Pro+. It is expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.
The Vivo sub-brand announced on Weibo that the launch of iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ will take place in China in July. iQoo has shared multiple readers on the Chinese social media platform revealing the dual-tone design of the phone. It is shown in blue and white shades with a flat-screen and dual rear cameras. The design looks identical to the iQoo Neo 9s Pro. iQoo has partnered with the NBA for this launch.
iQoo is yet to reveal the specifications of iQoo Neo 9s Pro+, but tipster Digital Chat Station claims it will arrive with three major upgrades over iQoo's Neo 9 Pro. It is said to feature a 6.78-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It could include a dedicated graphics chip for enhanced gaming experience. It is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset alongside LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.
The top-end variant of iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ is expected to carry 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is said to include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and a 5,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The phone could come with a plastic frame. It is likely to feature a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS support and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, it is expected to get a 16-megapixel camera.
Outside of the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+, the tipster also shed light on the rumoured iQoo Z9 Turbo+, which is said to get a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset.
