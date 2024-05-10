Technology News

iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ Specifications Leak Revealing Display Dimensions, RAM, Storage and More

The iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ is expected to be announced alongside the iQoo Neo 9s Pro.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 May 2024 19:35 IST
iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ Specifications Leak Revealing Display Dimensions, RAM, Storage and More

iQoo launched its Neo 9 Pro model in India earlier this year

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 9s Pro series is expected to succeed the Neo 9 Pro model
  • The Neo 9s Pro+ is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The handset could arrive with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage
iQoo Neo 9s Pro series — comprising the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ and Neo 9s Pro models — could be launched soon. While the Neo 9s series has been in a rumour mill for a while, recent reports revealed that there will be not one but two models turning the Neo 9s into a series, which is expected to arrive following the launch of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro (which was recently launched in India). The same report also sheds light on the purported iQoo Neo 9 Pro specifications, which may end up being one of the first phones to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. Now, more details about the more expensive model — the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ — have been revealed by a tipster on a Chinese microblogging website.

The news comes from tipster Digital Chat Station via a Weibo post which has revealed several details about the upcoming smartphone. A previous report saw the same tipster reveal that the unreleased smartphone would launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. In his latest post, the tipster mentions that iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ will be sold as a mid-range device (or a premium device in India) and that it will be released at a later date this year. This also means that the two phones may not be launched at the same time.

The source goes on to add that the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ will be equipped with a 6.78-inch display with a 1.5K resolution (2800 x 1260 pixels) and a 144Hz refresh rate. The device will also feature 2160Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) and DC dimming as well.

This device is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera and will be available in two variants. The first one is a 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration, and the second is a 16GB + 1TB variant. The tipster also adds that the phone will be equipped with a separate graphics co-processor like with the iQoo 12 which has a special Q1 supercomputing chip working alongside Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

The phone is expected to be priced very competitively according to the source, given that it will offer a top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC at the higher end of the mid-range globally or at the lower end of the premium segment (if it comes to India).

Earlier this year, iQoo launched its Neo 9 Pro smartphone in India, which offered a two-tone, vegan leather rear panel. The which currently retails at Rs. 34,999 has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, along with iQoo's Q1 co-processor. It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel and is equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 5,160mAh battery and offers 120W wired charging using a proprietary charger.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo Neo 9s Pro, iQoo Neo 9s Pro Plus, iQoo Neo 9s Pro Plus Display, iQoo Neo 9s Pro Plus Variants
Google Chrome Working on Feature Similar to Circle to Search on Android: Report

iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ Specifications Leak Revealing Display Dimensions, RAM, Storage and More
