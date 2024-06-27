Technology News

iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ India Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut in China

iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ is already confirmed to launch in China in July.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 June 2024 16:53 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ will sport a blue and white dual tone vegan leather finish

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ could get a Snapdragon 8 GGen 3 SoC
  • The handset has been tipped to feature dual 50-megapixel rear cameras
  • The iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ could support 120W wired fast charging
iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ is set to launch in China soon. The company has confirmed the launch timeline of the smartphone in the country and revealed the design of the upcoming handset, which bears a resemblance to the iQoo Neo 9s Pro and other iQoo Neo 9 series variants. The upcoming handset is now expected to arrive in the Indian market in the coming weeks. A tipster has shared the possible India launch timeline of the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+.

iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ India launch timeline (Rumoured)

The iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ is expected to launch in India by the end of July, according to an X (formerly Twitter) post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). If it is true, then it will join the iQoo Neo 9 Pro in the lineup in the country. The company has yet to officially announce plans to launch the smartphone. 

The company has already confirmed that the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ will launch in China in July. The official teasers revealing the design show the handset in a similar dual-tone vegan leather finish as the other iQoo Neo 9 series phones. Instead of their red and white combination, the upcoming 'Pro+' option is seen with blue and white options. The teaser also reveals the phone's dual rear camera unit.

iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ specifications (Rumoured)

The tipster added that the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ will likely be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This claim backs an earlier leak which suggested that the upcoming iQoo Neo 9 series phone will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. Notably, this chip is an upgrade over the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset that powers the iQoo Neo 9s Pro.

The earlier leak also suggested that the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ may sport a 6.78-inch 144Hz 1.5K OLED screen, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and a 5,500mAh battery 120W fast charging support. The handset is also likely to sport a dual 50-megapixel rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent hardware performance
  • Reliable battery life, fast charging
  • Good primary camera
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent software support
  • Bad
  • Weaker ultrawide-angle camera
  • Fingerprint sensor could be faster
  • V-Appstore notification spam must be manually disabled
Read detailed iQOO Neo 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
