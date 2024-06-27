iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ is set to launch in China soon. The company has confirmed the launch timeline of the smartphone in the country and revealed the design of the upcoming handset, which bears a resemblance to the iQoo Neo 9s Pro and other iQoo Neo 9 series variants. The upcoming handset is now expected to arrive in the Indian market in the coming weeks. A tipster has shared the possible India launch timeline of the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+.

iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ India launch timeline (Rumoured)

The iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ is expected to launch in India by the end of July, according to an X (formerly Twitter) post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). If it is true, then it will join the iQoo Neo 9 Pro in the lineup in the country. The company has yet to officially announce plans to launch the smartphone.

The company has already confirmed that the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ will launch in China in July. The official teasers revealing the design show the handset in a similar dual-tone vegan leather finish as the other iQoo Neo 9 series phones. Instead of their red and white combination, the upcoming 'Pro+' option is seen with blue and white options. The teaser also reveals the phone's dual rear camera unit.

iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ specifications (Rumoured)

The tipster added that the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ will likely be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This claim backs an earlier leak which suggested that the upcoming iQoo Neo 9 series phone will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. Notably, this chip is an upgrade over the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset that powers the iQoo Neo 9s Pro.

The earlier leak also suggested that the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ may sport a 6.78-inch 144Hz 1.5K OLED screen, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and a 5,500mAh battery 120W fast charging support. The handset is also likely to sport a dual 50-megapixel rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.