iQOO Neo 10R Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, Specifications

iQOO Neo 10R is scheduled to launch in India on March 11. From specifications to pricing, here's everything you need to know about the smartphone.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 6 February 2025 20:54 IST
iQOO Neo 10R Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 10R will be available in a Raging Blue colourway (pictured)

Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 10R will be launched in India in the coming weeks
  • The smartphone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset
  • The iQOO Neo 10R is expected to pack a 6,400mAh battery
iQOO Neo 10R will be launched in India in the coming weeks, and the company's latest handset in its Neo series will arrive with a high-end processor and support for fast charging. Next month, the Vivo sub-brand is expected to unveil the iQOO Neo 10R with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, along with a 1.5K OLED screen and a 6,400mAh battery that can be charged at 80W. The company has also revealed one of the colourways of the upcoming handset. Let's discuss the expected price in India, specifications, and features of the iQOO Neo 10R.

iQOO Neo 10R India Launch Details

The company has already confirmed that the upcoming iQOO Neo 10R will be launched in India on March 11. If iQOO decides to unveil the device at a live event, smartphone enthusiasts should be able to tune in to the live event via the company's YouTube channel. You can also follow Gadgets 360 on X (formerly Twitter) and keep an eye on our website for details about the smartphone's price, specifications, and other details that will be announced when the phone is launched.

iQOO Neo 10R Expected Price in India and Sale Date

The price of the iQOO Neo 10R in India is expected to be announced when the company launches the smartphone in India on March 11. However, the purported price of the iQOO Neo 10R has already leaked. The company is expected to keep the iQOO Neo 10R price in India under Rs. 30,000, according to a tipster.

iQOO Neo 10R Expected Features and Specifications

While the launch of the iQOO Neo 10R in India is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks, the company has already revealed some of the smartphone's details. Read on to know more about the upcoming iQOO Neo 10R:

Design

The iQOO Neo 10R will be available in a dual-tone design, according to the company. Last year, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro was also launched with a similar design, with a vegan leather finish. The smartphone maker has also revealed that the iQOO Neo 10R will be available in a Raging Blue colourway in India, but it could also be sold in other colour variants that might be announced when the phone is launched.

iqoo neo 10r inline iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO Neo 10R will sport a dual tone design on its rear panel
Photo Credit: iQOO

 

Display

Thanks to recent leaks, it seems like the iQOO Neo 10R will be equipped with a 6.78-inch 1.5K TCL C8 OLED screen. The display will have a 144Hz refresh rate, which is another indicator that the handset will be geared towards gaming enthusiasts.

Performance and OS

We can expect the iQOO Neo 10R to run on Android 15, with Vivo's FuntouchOS 15 skin on top. It is confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which is a chipset built on TSMC's 4nm process technology. iQOO says the handset scores over 1.7 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark test. It could be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Cameras

iQOO has yet to reveal the camera specifications of the upcoming smartphone, but recent leaks indicate that the iQOO Neo 10R will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor. It is also tipped to feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it could sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Battery

According to previous reports, the iQOO Neo 10R will be equipped with a 6,400mAh battery, along with support for 80W charging. We're beginning to see many smartphones launch with bigger batteries in recent months, and the battery on the iQOO Neo 10R is likely to surpass even the company's flagship iQOO 13 model, which has a 6,000mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: iQOO Neo 10R, iQOO Neo 10R Price in India, iQOO Neo 10R Specifications, iQOO
David Delima
David Delima
David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
