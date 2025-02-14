Apple is not expected to launch the purported iPhone 17 series of smartphones for a few more months, but the details of the handsets have already surfaced online. Renders of two models in the series — the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro — suggest that they will feature an elongated camera bar on the rear panel. The iPhone 17 seen with two horizontally aligned rear cameras in the leaked render, while he Pro model could feature the same camera layout as its predecessor, the iPhone 16 Pro.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Design (Leaked)

A render of the standard iPhone 17 model leaked by X (formerly Twitter) user @MajinBuOfficial suggests that the handset could arrive with a redesigned rear camera layout. Last year, Apple equipped the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus with a vertical camera layout, instead of the diagonal alignment used on previous models.

According to the information I've managed to obtain, there is a version of the iPhone 17 design that mainly changed the camera layout compared to the previous version.



It is assumed that the camera module of the base version is wider than that of the Air version with a single… pic.twitter.com/Egl2rw2iDl — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 13, 2025

The new render indicates that the primary and ultrawide camera will be horizontally aligned, on a camera bar that extends to both sides. We can also see an LED flash on the right side. The camera bar appears to be dark, while the render shows the phone in a white colourway, which suggests the bar might sport the same colour on all colourways.

On the other hand, the rumoured iPhone 17 Pro can be seen in a video on Jon Prosser's FrontPageTech YouTube channel. While the handset is seen with the same elongated camera bar as the iPhone 17, it is "taller" as it houses the three rear cameras with a very familiar design.

Unlike previous renders that showed the iPhone 17 Pro models with three horizontally aligned rear cameras, the FrontPageTech renders show the handset with the exact same layout as the iPhone 16 Pro. The LED flash is seen on the right end of the camera bar.

It's worth noting that there are several months until the iPhone 17 series is launched, and it's worth taking these leaks with a grain of salt. This year, Apple is tipped to launch an 'Air' model in place of the the successor to the iPhone 16 Plus. More details about these phones are likely to surface in the months leading up to their debut.