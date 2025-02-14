Technology News
iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Design Renders Leak Online Showing Rear Camera Bar

The iPhone 17 Pro may sport a larger camera module, but it could feature a familiar sensor layout.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 14 February 2025 17:32 IST
Photo Credit: FrontPageTech/ @asherdipps

The render of the purported iPhone 17 Pro showing the handset's larger camera module

Apple is not expected to launch the purported iPhone 17 series of smartphones for a few more months, but the details of the handsets have already surfaced online. Renders of two models in the series — the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro — suggest that they will feature an elongated camera bar on the rear panel. The iPhone 17 seen with two horizontally aligned rear cameras in the leaked render, while he Pro model could feature the same camera layout as its predecessor, the iPhone 16 Pro.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Design (Leaked)

A render of the standard iPhone 17 model leaked by X (formerly Twitter) user @MajinBuOfficial suggests that the handset could arrive with a redesigned rear camera layout. Last year, Apple equipped the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus with a vertical camera layout, instead of the diagonal alignment used on previous models.

The new render indicates that the primary and ultrawide camera will be horizontally aligned, on a camera bar that extends to both sides. We can also see an LED flash on the right side. The camera bar appears to be dark, while the render shows the phone in a white colourway, which suggests the bar might sport the same colour on all colourways.

On the other hand, the rumoured iPhone 17 Pro can be seen in a video on Jon Prosser's FrontPageTech YouTube channel. While the handset is seen with the same elongated camera bar as the iPhone 17, it is "taller" as it houses the three rear cameras with a very familiar design.

Unlike previous renders that showed the iPhone 17 Pro models with three horizontally aligned rear cameras, the FrontPageTech renders show the handset with the exact same layout as the iPhone 16 Pro. The LED flash is seen on the right end of the camera bar.

It's worth noting that there are several months until the iPhone 17 series is launched, and it's worth taking these leaks with a grain of salt. This year, Apple is tipped to launch an 'Air' model in place of the the successor to the iPhone 16 Plus. More details about these phones are likely to surface in the months leading up to their debut.

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
