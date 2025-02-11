iQOO Neo 10R Pricing and AnTuTu Score Teased Ahead of India Launch

iQOO Neo 10R will be launched in India on March 11. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the pricing and the AnTuTu score of the smartphone in a social media post. While the exact price was not revealed, the company mentioned the price segment the handset will belong to. Additionally, the brand also claimed that the phone has achieved the highest AnTuTu score in its segment. Notably, the iQOO Neo 10R, the first R-branded device in the Neo series, is confirmed to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

iQOO Neo 10R Pricing and AnTuTu Score Teased

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of iQOO teased the upcoming handset as “the most powerful smartphone in the segment.” The promotional messaging was also followed by an asterisk which was explained at the bottom as “Based on the AnTuTu score, as per the products launched under 30K segment till March 2025.”

The explainer highlights that the iQOO Neo 10R will be positioned in the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment, which was previously rumoured by tipsters as well. Additionally, while the claims cannot be verified before the launch of the smartphone, iQOO states that the smartphone scored the highest AnTuTu scores in its price segment with more than 1.7 million points.

Apart from this, the company also showcased the recently announced Moonknight Titanium colour option, which appears to be a silver or grey shade with a glossy finish. The iQOO Neo 10R will also be available in a Raging Blue colourway.

The iQOO Neo 10R is also confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which is a chipset built on TSMC's 4nm process technology. It could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Based on previous reports, the smartphone may feature a 6.78-inch OLED screen along with 144Hz refresh rate.

Coming to the camera, the handset is rumoured to carry a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it could feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The iQOO Neo 10R is also tipped to be powered by a 6,400mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.