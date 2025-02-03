Technology News
English Edition

iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India in a Raging Blue Shade

iQOO Neo 10R will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 February 2025 15:36 IST
iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India in a Raging Blue Shade

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 10R will likely be equipped with a dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 10R will be available via Amazon and iQOO India e-store
  • The handset is expected to support LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage
  • The iQOO Neo 10R may launch in a second Lunar Titanium colourway
Advertisement

iQOO Neo 10R will be unveiled in India soon, but an exact launch date is yet to be confirmed. Ahead of it, iQOO has revealed the the rear panel design of the handset and confirmed one of the colour options it will be offered in. Alongside, the Amazon availability and chipset details of the iQOO Neo 10R have been affirmed as well. Meanwhile, several key specifications about the smartphone have previously been leaked including its expected price range.

iQOO Neo 10R Design, Colour Options

The iQOO Neo 10R will be available for purchase in India in a dual-tone Raging Blue option, the company confirmed in an X post. Previously, the company claimed that the blue element in the design signified “strength and forward momentum." An earlier leak suggested that the phone will be offered in a Lunar Titanium colourway as well. 

The rear panel of the iQOO Neo 10R appears with a squircle rear camera module placed in the top left corner. The slightly raised unit holds two circular camera slots. An elliptical LED flash unit is placed right next to the camera island. The power button and the volume rocker are placed on the right edge of the handset.

iQOO has confirmed that the Neo 10R will be available via Amazon, alongside the official iQOO India e-store. The phone is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

Earlier leaks claimed that the iQOO Neo 10R will cost under Rs. 30,000 in India. It is expected to sport a 1.5K OLED TCL C8 display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to house a 6,400mAh battery with support for 80W wired PD charging. Some of the claims align with a previous Gadgets 360 exclusive report on the upcoming handset.

The iQOO Neo 10R is expected to carry the model number ‘I2221.' It may arrive in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations. For optics, the handset is tipped to get a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the back and a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO Neo 10R, iQOO Neo 10R India Launch, iQOO Neo 10R Features, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
DeepSeek Could Offer Apple an Opening to Bring Apple Intelligence to China
Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation State of Play Broadcast for February

Related Stories

iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India in a Raging Blue Shade
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Railways Launches SwaRail App for Ticket Booking and Other Services
  2. Here's What Samsung Might Call Its Tri-Fold Device When It Launches
  3. Gabit Smart Ring Review
  4. Poco F7 Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on EEC Certification Site
  5. Lenskart Launches Phonic Smart Glasses With Voice Assistant Support
  6. JWST Detects Unexpectedly Massive Black Holes in the Early Universe
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Specifications, Images Leaked; Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India in a Raging Blue Shade
  3. JWST Detects Unexpectedly Massive Black Holes in the Early Universe
  4. Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation State of Play Broadcast for February
  5. New Cosmic Surveys Reveal Unexpected Clues About Universe’s Evolution
  6. DeepSeek Could Offer Apple an Opening to Bring Apple Intelligence to China
  7. Lenskart Phonic Smart Glasses With Bluetooth Audio, Voice Assistant Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Come in White Colour Option; to Launch Alongside Watch X2
  9. OpenAI Introduces Deep Research in ChatGPT, an AI Agent That Can Conduct Multi-Step Research
  10. Apple Tipped to Replace Long AppleCare+ Packages With Monthly and Annual Subscriptions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »