iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India in a Raging Blue Shade

iQOO Neo 10R will be unveiled in India soon, but an exact launch date is yet to be confirmed. Ahead of it, iQOO has revealed the the rear panel design of the handset and confirmed one of the colour options it will be offered in. Alongside, the Amazon availability and chipset details of the iQOO Neo 10R have been affirmed as well. Meanwhile, several key specifications about the smartphone have previously been leaked including its expected price range.

iQOO Neo 10R Design, Colour Options

The iQOO Neo 10R will be available for purchase in India in a dual-tone Raging Blue option, the company confirmed in an X post. Previously, the company claimed that the blue element in the design signified “strength and forward momentum." An earlier leak suggested that the phone will be offered in a Lunar Titanium colourway as well.

Designed to command attention, the fierce Raging Blue of the #iQOONeo10R exudes power from every angle. ⚡Elevate your game with a look that's as bold as its performance—unstoppable, unyielding, and unparalleled!



Step into the future of smartphones, exclusively on @amazonIN and… pic.twitter.com/lk24tpXMXD — iQOO India (@IqooInd) February 2, 2025

The rear panel of the iQOO Neo 10R appears with a squircle rear camera module placed in the top left corner. The slightly raised unit holds two circular camera slots. An elliptical LED flash unit is placed right next to the camera island. The power button and the volume rocker are placed on the right edge of the handset.

iQOO has confirmed that the Neo 10R will be available via Amazon, alongside the official iQOO India e-store. The phone is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

Earlier leaks claimed that the iQOO Neo 10R will cost under Rs. 30,000 in India. It is expected to sport a 1.5K OLED TCL C8 display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to house a 6,400mAh battery with support for 80W wired PD charging. Some of the claims align with a previous Gadgets 360 exclusive report on the upcoming handset.

The iQOO Neo 10R is expected to carry the model number ‘I2221.' It may arrive in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations. For optics, the handset is tipped to get a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the back and a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.