iQoo is rumoured to launch the Neo 8 series soon in China. The company is reportedly working on the launch of two premium smartphones, namely the iQoo Neo 8 and iQoo Neo 8 Pro. The company has not confirmed any details about the launch. However, a new leak claims that the iQoo Neo 8 series launch event will be hosted later this month in China. Alongside the iQoo Neo 8 series, the company is also rumoured to launch the iQoo Pad in China.

Tipster Panda claimed that the iQoo Neo 8 series launch event will be hosted on May 23. The company is also said to launch the iQoo Pad on the same day. The tipster did not reveal any other details about the phones or tablet. A separate leak by tipster Digital Chat Station revealed that the iQoo Pad will be a more powerful version of the Vivo Pad 2 and launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

Another tipster on Weibo revealed the alleged design of the iQoo Pad and claimed that the Android tablet with an all-metal build will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The tablet has fairly thin bezels around the display, with the front camera located on the right side when held vertically.

On the back, the iQoo Pad has a square-shaped camera module for the dual-camera setup and an LED flash. The tipster claimed that the iQoo Pad's price will range between CNY 2,000 - CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 23,600 - Rs. 29,500).

iQoo Neo 8 series rumoured specifications

The iQoo Neo 8 Pro will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, according to an AnTuTu listing. The variant of the Neo 8 Pro listed on AnTuTu had 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage and scored 1,368,597 points in total. The phone is expected to run Android 13-based Origin OS 3 in China.

The Neo 8 series is also tipped to feature a 1.5K resolution display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), and support for 120W fast charging.

