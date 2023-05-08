Technology News
Nothing Phone 2 Specifications, Variants and Artist Render Surface in Massive Leak Ahead of Launch

Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2023 11:13 IST
Nothing Phone 2 Specifications, Variants and Artist Render Surface in Massive Leak Ahead of Launch

Nothing Phone 1 (pictured) is currently available at Rs. 28,999

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2 is said to be available in three variants
  • It is expected to maintain the transparent rear design from the Phone 1
  • Unlike the Nothing Phone 1 it will be a premium device

Nothing Phone 2 details have been teased by the UK startup, hinting at launch timelines and its design. Meanwhile, key specifications have also been shared by tipsters. The phone has also reportedly bagged a BIS certification, indicating that it is headed to India. Nothing CEO Carl Pei began teasing details of the company's upcoming smartphone, well before the firm announced its continued partnership with chipmaker Qualcomm at MWC 2023. After a recent teaser showing off a part of the smartphone and a clearer launch timeline, the phone's specifications have leaked in detail, giving us plenty more details about the upcoming smartphone, including the variants that it is expected to arrive in.

Tipster Sunary Gourkhede (@Tech_Wallah) has shared two tweets, including an artist's render of the Nothing Phone 2. The render comes from Twitter user Ben Geskin, who previously created a mockup of the image based on a recent tweet by the brand, which also revealed a portion of the upcoming device. It is worth noting that the image gives us a vague idea about how the phone would look and isn't a leaked image or a render based on leaked specifications either.

The tipster also claims that the Nothing Phone 2 will sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and will also have an embedded fingerprint reader. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will power the phone, according to Gourkhede. The device will reportedly come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. We can expect a 50-megapixel primary camera and two other cameras to be a part of the rear camera setup.

The phone is tipped to support NFC, WiFi, Bluetooth, 5G radios and also Satellite connectivity, which could work like the Emergency SOS-like feature found on the iPhone 14 series. However, the tipster could simply be referring to regular global positioning systems (GPS) that feature on every smartphone.

In terms of design, the Nothing Phone 2 is expected to maintain the company's Glyph Interface for notifications as on the outgoing Phone 1. The rear and front panels will be made of glass with an aluminium frame sandwiched in between. The device is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery and come with support for fast charging. There's no indication of both wireless charging or an IP rating at this point, which turned out to be segment-leading features for the Nothing Phone 1 in our review. However, the Phone 2 is expected to retain the Phone 1's stereo speakers and two mics.

According to the tipster, the upcoming handset will be available in three variants. The base variant will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The second variant will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with the top-of-the-line variant said to feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. These appear similar to the currently available Nothing Phone 1 variants.

The above information falls in line with a previous report about leaked information about the same device. However, since all of this comes from an unofficial source, we do advise our readers to take this information with a pinch of salt. The device as per our last report is said to take place during the UK summer, which means it could be launched between July and September, but Nothing has yet to specify a launch date for the smartphone.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments


Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Nothing Phone 2 Specifications, Variants and Artist Render Surface in Massive Leak Ahead of Launch
