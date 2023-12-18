Leaks about iQoo's next Neo series had sprung up in the rumour mill around November with more details being made available closer to its expected December launch. After a recent design teaser reveal, which also gave out information about its December launch, the company has now revealed more details about the upcoming smartphones. It's now been confirmed that both the iQoo Neo 9 and the Neo 9 Pro will be launched in China this month and will have different processors.

According to an official [teaser video] released on Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo, the upcoming smartphones reveals the launch date as 27 December, 2023. In a previous post, the smartphone brand confirmed that its iQoo Neo 9 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. In comparison, the high-end iQoo Neo 9 Pro will get the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC is also available on more recently announced smartphones like Vivo's X100 Pro, which was announced globally last week. The Vivo X100 Pro is also said to be headed to India.

Another reveal by the same official Weibo handle includes the finishes that both models will be available at launch, as product reservations at online retailer JDMall for the same have already opened. The devices will be available in Nautical Blue, Fighting Black and a dual-tone red finish (which translates to Red and White Soul) and seem to have a faux leather (or vegan leather) finish, as per the Weibo post. The phones appear to have gotten a refreshed design, which now seems similar to the newer iQoo 12 model which was recently launched in India priced from Rs. 52,999.

An earlier leak also revealed the first basic schematics of the smartphone (now confirmed), pointed out that the iQoo Neo 9 will have a 6.78-inch display. Another report stated that both models would have a 1.49-inch Sony IMX920 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The iQoo Neo 9 is said to offer a maximum of 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the iQoo Neo 9 Pro will be offered in a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option.

