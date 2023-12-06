Technology News
iQoo Neo 9 Pro Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Get a Dimensity 9300 SoC

iQoo Neo 9 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 December 2023 14:37 IST
iQoo Neo 9 Pro Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Get a Dimensity 9300 SoC

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 9 Pro will launch later this month

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 9 Pro is confirmed to go official later this month
  • It is said to feature 144Hz refresh rate display
  • iQoo Neo 9 Pro is likely to offer 120W fast charging support
iQoo Neo 9 Pro is confirmed to go official later this month in China alongside the iQoo Neo 9. The Vivo sub-brand has recently revealed the design of the lineup through teasers on Weibo. Ahead of the official launch, a Chinese tipster has leaked the key specifications of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro. The upcoming handset is tipped to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 So and is said to feature 144Hz refresh rate display. The phone may also offer 120W fast charging support.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted (via @heyitsyogesh) alleged specifications of iQoo Neo 9 Pro on Weibo. As per the leak, the upcoming handset will feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The currently available iQoo Neo 8 Pro offers a similar 6.78-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The new phone is expected to ship with Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9300 mobile chip is said to power the iQoo Neo 9 Pro. In the camera department, the phone could get a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the handset might feature a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. The battery capacity of the handset remains a mystery but it is tipped to offer 120W fast charging. It is said to include an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Further, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro could arrive with the company's self-developed Q1 chip for enhanced gaming. The Q1 gaming chip debuted with the iQoo 12 series last month.

iQoo recently teased the arrival of iQoo Neo 9 series in December without disclosing the exact launch date. It is confirmed to offer a dual-tone design.

The regular iQoo Neo 9 is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is expected to ship with Android 14-based FunTouchOS 14 or OriginOS 4 based on the region.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Neo 9

iQOO Neo 9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Further reading: iQoo Neo 9 Pro, iQoo Neo 9 Pro Specifications, iQoo Neo 9, iQoo, iQoo Neo 9 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQoo Neo 9 Pro Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Get a Dimensity 9300 SoC
