iQOO Announces Service Day Benefits Including Free Back Case and Protective Film

iQOO's Service Day is conducted from the 14 to the 16 every month.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 November 2025 11:23 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 is set to launch in India on November 26

Highlights
  • Customers get zero labour charges at all iQOO Service Centres
  • Free cleaning, sanitisation and software updates will also be available
  • Select accessories like back cases and films may be offered
iQOO 15 is set to launch in India on November 26 and is expected to be priced around Rs. 60,000 with launch offers, according to a recent Gadgets 360 report. Ahead of the launch, iQOO has announced its next monthly Service Day for November 14 to 16, during which customers can access free device maintenance services across all iQOO Service Centres in India. The company confirmed that visitors during this period will receive zero labour charges along with complimentary handset cleaning, sanitisation, software updates and select accessories.

iQOO Confirms November Service Day With Complimentary Device Maintenance

iQOO has confirmed in an X post that during its upcoming monthly Service Day, which will be held from November 14 to November 16, customers visiting any iQOO Service Centre will receive zero labour charges, free handset cleaning, sanitisation, software updates, and complimentary accessories.

Customers may also receive a free back case and protective film, subject to availability. iQOO's Service Day is conducted from the 14 to the 16 every month. The company added that the nearest iQOO Service Centre can be located through the iQOO app.

For more details, customers can contact the company support team at 1800-572-4700 or 8527033881 from 8am to 8pm IST, or email icare@iqoo.com. 

iQOO 15 India Launch: Price (Expected)

Gadgets 360 recently reported that the iQOO 15 is expected to launch in India at around Rs. 60,000 with introductory offers included. This suggests that the actual price without these offers will be higher. If the launch offer brings the cost down to roughly Rs. 60,000, the iQOO 15 could become the most affordable smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at launch, although this reduced pricing will apply only during the offer period.

Further reading: iQOO Service Day, iQOO, iQOO November Service Day, iQOO Customer Support
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
