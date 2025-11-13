iQOO 15 is set to launch in India on November 26 and is expected to be priced around Rs. 60,000 with launch offers, according to a recent Gadgets 360 report. Ahead of the launch, iQOO has announced its next monthly Service Day for November 14 to 16, during which customers can access free device maintenance services across all iQOO Service Centres in India. The company confirmed that visitors during this period will receive zero labour charges along with complimentary handset cleaning, sanitisation, software updates and select accessories.

iQOO Confirms November Service Day With Complimentary Device Maintenance

iQOO has confirmed in an X post that during its upcoming monthly Service Day, which will be held from November 14 to November 16, customers visiting any iQOO Service Centre will receive zero labour charges, free handset cleaning, sanitisation, software updates, and complimentary accessories.

Because your power deserves nothing less than perfection & we've got you covered!



This iQOO Service Day (14th–16th November), we're celebrating care like never before.



Enjoy zero labour charges, free handset cleaning, sanitization, software updates, and exclusive goodies, all…

Customers may also receive a free back case and protective film, subject to availability. iQOO's Service Day is conducted from the 14 to the 16 every month. The company added that the nearest iQOO Service Centre can be located through the iQOO app.

For more details, customers can contact the company support team at 1800-572-4700 or 8527033881 from 8am to 8pm IST, or email icare@iqoo.com.

iQOO 15 India Launch: Price (Expected)

Gadgets 360 recently reported that the iQOO 15 is expected to launch in India at around Rs. 60,000 with introductory offers included. This suggests that the actual price without these offers will be higher. If the launch offer brings the cost down to roughly Rs. 60,000, the iQOO 15 could become the most affordable smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at launch, although this reduced pricing will apply only during the offer period.