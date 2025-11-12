Technology News
Exclusive: How Much Will the iQOO 15 Cost in India? We Have the Answer

As per our sources, the iQOO 15 price in India is expected to be around Rs. 60,000 with launch offers.

Written by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 November 2025 09:38 IST
Then iQOO 15 will come with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 is set to launch in India on November 26
  • It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • It will run OriginOS out of the box
iQOO 15 is the company's next flagship smartphone set to be unveiled on November 26. While there have been concerns about a price bump in flagship smartphones, which is likely to impact consumers next year, we might have some good news for people who are waiting for the iQOO 15 launch in India. According to our sources, the iQOO 15 India price is expected to be around Rs. 60,000, with launch offers. Of course, this will mean that the original price, excluding launch offers, will be over Rs. 60,000.

The around Rs. 60,000 price strategy could make the iQOO 15 touted as the cheapest smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC to launch at this price point. However, this reduced price is only valid as a launch offer. In a price war where the OnePlus 15 is set to launch on Thursday, this will be an important point to consider for consumers.

Why should this price worry the competition? For the upcoming smartphones like the OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro, if they are priced above Rs. 65,000 in India. The iQOO 15 will undercut them significantly, and this price tag could become its most disruptive feature.

iQOO 15 Priority Pass Announced

Ahead of the November 26 launch, iQOO has announced a limited-time Priority Pass for interested consumers in India. This pass can be purchased by paying a refundable Rs. 1,000 to pre-book the phone, and it comes with additional benefits. For Priority Pass buyers, the company has announced a complimentary iQOO TWS 1e, bundled with a 12-month extended warranty. The priority pass will be available starting November 20, and the company mentions that these are limited in number and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

iQOO 15 set to launch on November 26: What We Know So Far

iQOO 15 is set to be the company's first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The company has, for the first time, opted for a Samsung 2K M14 OLED display for its upcoming iQOO 15. It features a design that's familiar and will run OriginOS out of the box. Recently, iQOO confirmed that the 15 will get 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security patches. For gaming enthusiasts, the iQOO 15 will feature an internally developed Game Livestreaming Assistant, along with what is touted as the largest single-layer cooling system. The smartphone is already confirmed to feature a massive 7000mAh battery. The iQOO 15 is also confirmed to sport a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup.

Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap is the Editor at Gadgets 360. His primary role - debugging the tech hype, benchmarking the future, and compiling it all into precise news, features or reviews. He has spent over 14 years calling out vaporware and identifying the best tech.
