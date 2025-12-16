When picking your next smartphone, you might prioritise a high-end display or long-lasting battery, while other buyers might look at premium imaging and gaming-oriented features. If smooth multitasking is what you need, a smartphone with 16GB of RAM is the best option to deal with heavy apps and demanding gaming. Chinese smartphone brands like OnePlus, Realme, and Oppo are experimenting with models with higher memory, unlike Samsung and Apple. While the trend of high-capacity 24GB RAM phones has been limited to China and select global markets so far, we've recently seen some 16GB RAM models arriving in India.

Here's a handpicked list of the best 16GB RAM smartphones currently available in India. The list includes Vivo X300 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Pro, OnePlus 15, iQOO 15,​​ ​​​​​and Realme GT 8 Pro.

Best 16GB RAM Mobile Phones in India

Vivo X300 Pro

The flagship Vivo X300 Pro is a great option for users who need a 16GB RAM phone with high-end specifications in other departments. This latest model flaunts 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ support. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

On the rear, the Vivo X300 Pro has a triple camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 sensor, a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel wide-angle JN1 sensor. There is a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. This model offers all-new connectivity options and sensors. It is also compatible with the Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit 2.35X.

The smartphone has a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

RAM and Storage: 116GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage

Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1.5K

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC

Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 200-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery:6,510mAh, 90W wired charging, 40W wireless charging

Vivo X300 Pro Price in India

The Vivo X300 Pro was launched in the first week of the month in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. You can get it in Dune Gold and Elite Black colour options.

Oppo Find X9 Pro

Oppo's most expensive phone in India offers a bunch of specifications alongside 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It has 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. This model features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits of peak brightness. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset under the hood.

The camera setup on the Oppo Find X9 Pro comprises a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary camera, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL 5KJN5 sensor and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera. The rear camera unit also has a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

Gamers can also make use of the VC cooling solution with 36,344.4 sq mm heat dissipation area. It carries a 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The handset also has 10W reverse wireless charging support.

Key Specifications

RAM and Storage: 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500

Rear Cameras: Quad rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 200-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide), 2-megapixel (monochrome)

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 7,500mAh, 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging

Oppo Find X9 Pro Price in India

Oppo launched the Oppo Find X9 Pro in a single 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage option for Rs. 1,09,999. It is released in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colourways.

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 was launched in India in November with 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM and 512GB storage in the top variant. Besides this large memory, this model delivers enhanced gaming-focused features, a larger display, and a battery for extended use. You will also get the phone in a 12GB RAM option. It has a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness.

The latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset powers the OnePlus 15. It has a 5,731 sq mm 3D vapour chamber for thermal management and has several artificial intelligence features, like Plus Mind, Google's Gemini AI.

On the back, the OnePlus 15 has a triple camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary camera. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel OV50D ultrawide camera. On the front, the phone boasts a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera. This model has IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

The OnePlus 15 features a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

Key Specifications

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage

Display: 6.78-inch QHD+

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,300mAh, 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging

OnePlus 15 Price in India

The price of the OnePlus 15 is set at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The top-end model with 16GB of RAM + 512GB onboard storage is priced at Rs. 79,999. It is released in Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet colourways.

iQOO 15

The iQOO 15 is another great option that is released in 12GB and 16GB RAM variants and 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options. It has a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display with a 2K (1,440×3,168 pixel) resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

In terms of optics, iQOO 15 has a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it sports a 32-megapixel front-facing camera as well.

The iQOO 15 has IP68 and IP69 ratings. It carries a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support. For thermals, the phone has an 8K vapour chamber (VC) Dome cooling system.

Key Specifications

RAM and Storage: 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage

Display: 6.85-inch AMOLED, 2K

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh, 100W wired charging, 40W wireless charging

iQOO 15 Price in India

Price of iQOO 15 begins at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage costs Rs. 79,999. It is offered in Legend and Alpha Black colourways.

Realme GT 8 Pro

The Realme GT 8 Pro is another 16GB RAM smartphone available in the Indian market. It boasts a 6.79-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,136 pixels) BOE Q10 Flexible AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 512GB of internal storage.

The brand has packed a Ricoh GR-tuned triple rear camera setup on the Realme GT 8 Pro, headlined by a 200-megapixel telephoto lens. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme GT 8 Pro has a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. The device has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

Key Specifications

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, Up to 512GB UFS 4.1 Storage

Display: 6.79-inch QHD+, up to 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 200-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh, 120W wired charging

Realme GT 8 Pro Price in India

You can get the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of Realme GT 8 Pro for Rs. 72,999. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 78,999. It is available in Diary White and Urban Blue colourways.