Technology News
English Edition

Best 16GB RAM Smartphones in India: Vivo X300 Pro, OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, More

All the smartphones in this list are equipped with 16GB of RAM, which is more than enough to handle demanding apps and games.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 December 2025 19:24 IST
Best 16GB RAM Smartphones in India: Vivo X300 Pro, OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, More

Best 16GB RAM Mobile Phones in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme GT 8 Pro is launched in 12GB and 16GB RAM options
  • Oppo Find X9 Pro offers 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM
  • iQOO 15 features a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display
Advertisement

When picking your next smartphone, you might prioritise a high-end display or long-lasting battery, while other buyers might look at premium imaging and gaming-oriented features. If smooth multitasking is what you need, a smartphone with 16GB of RAM is the best option to deal with heavy apps and demanding gaming. Chinese smartphone brands like OnePlus, Realme, and Oppo are experimenting with models with higher memory, unlike Samsung and Apple. While the trend of high-capacity 24GB RAM phones has been limited to China and select global markets so far, we've recently seen some 16GB RAM models arriving in India.

Here's a handpicked list of the best 16GB RAM smartphones currently available in India. The list includes Vivo X300 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Pro, OnePlus 15, iQOO 15,​​ ​​​​​and Realme GT 8 Pro

Best 16GB RAM Mobile Phones in India

Vivo X300 Pro

The flagship Vivo X300 Pro is a great option for users who need a 16GB RAM phone with high-end specifications in other departments. This latest model flaunts 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ support. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

vivo x300 pro rear design review13

On the rear, the Vivo X300 Pro has a triple camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 sensor, a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel wide-angle JN1 sensor. There is a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. This model offers all-new connectivity options and sensors. It is also compatible with the Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit 2.35X.

The smartphone has a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • RAM and Storage: 116GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage
  • Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1.5K 
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
  • Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 200-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 50-megapixel
  • Battery:6,510mAh, 90W wired charging, 40W wireless charging

Vivo X300 Pro Price in India

The Vivo X300 Pro was launched in the first week of the month in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. You can get it in Dune Gold and Elite Black colour options.

Oppo Find X9 Pro

Oppo's most expensive phone in India offers a bunch of specifications alongside 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It has 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. This model features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits of peak brightness. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset under the hood.

oppo find x9 pro hasselblad teleconverter kit box gadgets 360

The camera setup on the Oppo Find X9 Pro comprises a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary camera, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL 5KJN5 sensor and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera. The rear camera unit also has a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

Gamers can also make use of the VC cooling solution with 36,344.4 sq mm heat dissipation area. It carries a 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The handset also has 10W reverse wireless charging support.

Key Specifications

  • RAM and Storage: 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage
  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • Rear Cameras: Quad rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 200-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide), 2-megapixel (monochrome)
  • Front Camera: 50-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,500mAh, 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging

Oppo Find X9 Pro Price in India

Oppo launched the Oppo Find X9 Pro in a single 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage option for Rs. 1,09,999. It is released in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colourways.

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 was launched in India in November with 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM and 512GB storage in the top variant. Besides this large memory, this model delivers enhanced gaming-focused features, a larger display, and a battery for extended use. You will also get the phone in a 12GB RAM option. It has a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness.

oneplus 15 review ndtv design 3

The latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset powers the OnePlus 15. It has a 5,731 sq mm 3D vapour chamber for thermal management and has several artificial intelligence features, like Plus Mind, Google's Gemini AI.

On the back, the OnePlus 15 has a triple camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary camera. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel OV50D ultrawide camera. On the front, the phone boasts a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera. This model has IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

The OnePlus 15 features a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

Key Specifications

  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage
  • Display: 6.78-inch QHD+
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,300mAh, 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging

OnePlus 15 Price in India

The price of the OnePlus 15 is set at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The top-end model with 16GB of RAM + 512GB onboard storage is priced at Rs. 79,999. It is released in Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet colourways.

iQOO 15

The iQOO 15 is another great option that is released in 12GB and 16GB RAM variants and 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options. It has a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display with a 2K (1,440×3,168 pixel) resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

iqoo 15 review ndtv display

In terms of optics,  iQOO 15 has a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it sports a 32-megapixel front-facing camera as well. 

The iQOO 15 has IP68 and IP69 ratings. It carries a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support. For thermals, the phone has an 8K vapour chamber (VC) Dome cooling system. 

Key Specifications

  • RAM and Storage: 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage
  • Display: 6.85-inch AMOLED, 2K
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.
  • Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 100W wired charging, 40W wireless charging

iQOO 15 Price in India

Price of iQOO 15 begins at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage costs Rs. 79,999. It is offered in Legend and Alpha Black colourways.

Realme GT 8 Pro

The Realme GT 8 Pro is another 16GB RAM smartphone available in the Indian market. It boasts a 6.79-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,136 pixels) BOE Q10 Flexible AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 512GB of internal storage.

realme gt 8 pro design cases gadgets 360

The brand has packed a Ricoh GR-tuned triple rear camera setup on the Realme GT 8 Pro, headlined by a 200-megapixel telephoto lens. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. 

The Realme GT 8 Pro has a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. The device has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

Key Specifications

  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, Up to 512GB UFS 4.1 Storage
  • Display: 6.79-inch QHD+, up to 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 200-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 120W wired charging

Realme GT 8 Pro Price in India

You can get the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of Realme GT 8 Pro for Rs. 72,999. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 78,999. It is available in Diary White and Urban Blue colourways.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO Find X9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh-new IP69-rated design
  • Vibrant display with skinny bezel
  • Smooth software experience
  • Feature-rich software with useful AI add-ons
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging speeds
  • Impressive overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Teleconverter mount blocks access to other cameras
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium, IP69-rated design
  • Interchangeable camera deco
  • Good for gaming
  • 144Hz high-refresh rate display
  • Capable 200MP telephoto camera
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging
  • Smooth and lag-free UI
  • Ricoh mode is fun
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications from system apps
  • Noisy low-light video
  • Average low-light ultrawide performance
Read detailed Realme GT 8 Pro review
Display 6.79-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,440x3,136 pixels
Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT 8 Pro, OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, Vivo X300 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google and ChatGPT Remain the Most Popular Services as Internet Traffic Grows by 19 Percent: Cloudflare
Dead Island 3 Is in Development at Dambuster Studios; Launch Planned for 2028

Related Stories

Best 16GB RAM Smartphones in India: Vivo X300 Pro, OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update Is Rolling Out to These Phones, Tablets
  2. Realme 16 Pro to Launch With Urban Wild Design in These Four Colourways
  3. Google Says It Will Discontinue Its Dark Web Reports Due to This Reason
  4. OpenAI Says ChatGPT Will Soon Become an Operating System
  5. Realme Narzo 90 Series With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Pricing
  6. SBI YONO 2.0 Launch: State Bank of India Reportedly Targets 20 Crore Users
  7. Dhruv64: India's First Homegrown 64-Bit Dual-Core Microprocessor Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Global Smartphone Shipments to Slightly Shrink in 2026 Due to RAM Shortage, Higher Component Costs: Report
  2. Dead Island 3 Is in Development at Dambuster Studios; Launch Planned for 2028
  3. Google and ChatGPT Remain the Most Popular Services as Internet Traffic Grows by 19 Percent: Cloudflare
  4. HyperOS 3 Update Rolls Out to Xiaomi 14, Redmi Note 14 5G and More Devices With Android 16, New AI Features
  5. iOS 26.3 Beta 1 Reportedly Adds Transfer Tool for Switching to Android, Notification Forwarding for Wearables
  6. OpenAI Hires New Head of App Platform to Turn ChatGPT Into an Operating System
  7. Honor Power 2 Chipset, Display Specifications Tipped; Could Launch With 10,080mAh Battery
  8. Hollow Knight: Silksong's First Major Expansion, Sea of Sorrow, Announced; Launch Set for 2026
  9. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery Capacity Teased By Company Executive: Here's What We Know So Far
  10. Dhruv64: India’s First Homegrown 64-Bit Dual-Core Microprocessor Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »