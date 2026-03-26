Technology News
English Edition

iQOO Z11 Launched With 9,020mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC: Price, Features

The iQOO Z11 sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 March 2026 19:30 IST
iQOO Z11 Launched With 9,020mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC: Price, Features

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z11 is claimed to meet IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO Z11 features 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup
  • iQOO Z11 offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage
  • iQOO Z11 includes VC liquid cooling for thermal control
Advertisement

The iQOO Z11 was launched in China on Thursday, featuring a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. The smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and packs a 9,020mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and includes AI-backed features. The handset is currently available to purchase in China, while the company has yet to confirm any plans to launch the iQOO Z11 in India.

iQOO Z11 Price, Colour Options

The price of iQOO Z11 starts in China at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 31,200) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB options are priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 34,000), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 38,100), CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 40,800), and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 46,300), respectively.

The handset is offered in Canglang Fuguang, Skylight White, and Polar Night Black (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is currently on sale in China via the company's official website.iqoo z11 iqoo inline iQOO Z11

iQOO Z11 Features, Specifications

The iQOO Z11 sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 2800×1260 resolution, up to 165Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate in gaming scenarios, HDR support, and P3 wide colour gamut. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The phone runs OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16.

For optics, the iQOO Z11 features a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation and up to 4K video recording, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There's a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. For thermal management, it is equipped with a 7K Ice Dome VC Liquid Cooling (translated from Chinese) system.

The iQOO Z11 packs a 9,020mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging and OTG reverse charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It features a plastic mid-frame and is claimed to meet IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. For security, the handset carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 163.72×76.17×8.25mm and weighs about 216.5g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z11

iQOO Z11

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500
Front Camera 2.45-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9020mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQOO Z11, iQOO Z11 Price, iQOO Z11 Launch, iQOO Features, iQOO Specifications, iQOO Z11 Series, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Price in India, Offers Announced

Related Stories

iQOO Z11 Launched With 9,020mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
?>

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z11 Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC, 9,020mAh Battery
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Mardaani 3, O Romeo, Kaattaan, Daredevil: Born Again S2, and More
  3. Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Revealed: Where to Watch Ranveer Singh Starrer Online?
  4. Realme 16 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  5. Oppo Watch X3 Mini Render Leak Hints at Smaller Design, Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Plans Nuclear-Powered Spacecraft for Skyfall Mission to Mars
  2. Astronomers Capture Two Giant Planets Forming Around Young Star WISPIT 2
  3. iQOO Z11 Launched With 9,020mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC: Price, Features
  4. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Price in India, Offers Announced
  5. Apple's iPad (2026) Seemingly Confirmed as Listing for Screen Protector Surfaces Online: Report
  6. Dell Pro Notebooks, Desktop PCs, Workstations Launched Alongside New Dell Pro P Monitors and Accessories
  7. Oppo K15 Pro Series to Launch in China in April Alongside Oppo Watch X3 Mini, Enco Clip 2
  8. Vivo V70 FE India Launch Date Confirmed; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  9. Ready Or Not Texas Season 1: A Fun Korean Reality Journey Through Texas Now Streaming Online
  10. Apple Testing 200-Megapixel Sensor Expected to Debut on Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »