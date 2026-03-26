The iQOO Z11 was launched in China on Thursday, featuring a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. The smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and packs a 9,020mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and includes AI-backed features. The handset is currently available to purchase in China, while the company has yet to confirm any plans to launch the iQOO Z11 in India.

iQOO Z11 Price, Colour Options

The price of iQOO Z11 starts in China at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 31,200) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB options are priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 34,000), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 38,100), CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 40,800), and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 46,300), respectively.

The handset is offered in Canglang Fuguang, Skylight White, and Polar Night Black (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is currently on sale in China via the company's official website.

iQOO Z11 Features, Specifications

The iQOO Z11 sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 2800×1260 resolution, up to 165Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate in gaming scenarios, HDR support, and P3 wide colour gamut. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The phone runs OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16.

For optics, the iQOO Z11 features a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation and up to 4K video recording, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There's a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. For thermal management, it is equipped with a 7K Ice Dome VC Liquid Cooling (translated from Chinese) system.

The iQOO Z11 packs a 9,020mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging and OTG reverse charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It features a plastic mid-frame and is claimed to meet IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. For security, the handset carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 163.72×76.17×8.25mm and weighs about 216.5g.

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