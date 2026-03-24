iQOO Z11 is confirmed to be launched in China later this week by the Vivo sub-brand, as the latest addition to its Z lineup. The handset will be unveiled in the country along with the iQOO Z11x. The two new smartphones will join the iQOO Z11 Turbo, which was recently launched in China. Days before its launch, the Chinese smartphone maker has revealed the key specifications and features of the iQOO Z11, including its chipset, display, and charging support. The phone is confirmed to carry a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a square-shaped camera module.

iQOO Z11 Specifications, Features (Expected)

On Tuesday, the Vivo sub-brand, on Weibo, has confirmed that the iQOO Z11 will be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. The SoC will be paired with iQOO's next-generation “Monster Over-Core” (translated from Chinese) gaming engine, which is expected to enhance the phone's performance. Moreover, the tech firm claims that the handset has managed to score 2,625,016 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

In another post on Weibo, the company revealed that the iQOO Z11 will be equipped with a 6.76-inch LCD touchscreen, offering up to 165Hz refresh rate, 95 percent “first-frame brightness ratio”, and a new “ultra-sensitive touch technology”. The tech firm also claims that the screen has received TÜV Rheinland Low-Blue Light and Eye-Protection certifications.

The cameras on the iQOO Z11 will support 1x, 1.5x, and 2x focal lengths, while being powered by Vivo's proprietary portrait algorithm. Additionally, the iQOO Z11 will ship with support for 90W SuperFlash wired fast charging, along with 55W PD charging.

We already know that the iQOO Z11 will be launched in China on March 26 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The phone is currently available for pre-order in the country via the Vivo China online store. iQOO Product Manager Xing Cheng recently revealed that the handset will be priced in China between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 27,000) and CNY 3,000 (about Rs. 40,000). It is teased to feature a dual rear camera setup and an LED flash, housed inside a square-shaped camera module. Moreover, the iQOO Z11 is confirmed to be equipped with a 9,020mAh Blue Ocean Battery.