iQOO has announced the launch date for its upcoming Z series smartphones in China. The company is set to introduce the iQOO Z11 alongside the iQOO Z11x, expanding its mid-range lineup with a focus on performance and battery life. The standard model is expected to feature a larger battery and a high-refresh-rate display. The iQOO Z11x has already been launched in India and will arrive with minor changes. Both devices are expected to go on sale shortly after launch.

The iQOO Z11 and iQOO Z11x will be introduced in China on March 26 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST), the company says in a Weibo post. The standard iQOO Z11 is confirmed to feature a large 9020mAh battery, the largest ever on an iQOO phone. The handset will also feature a 165Hz display and be offered in black, white, and blue colour options.

Recently, the iQOO Z11, model number V2551A, appeared on Geekbench with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, Mali-G720 MC8 GPU, and 16GB of RAM. It achieved 1,717 points in the single-core test and 6,795 points in the multi-core test.

The iQOO Z11 is tipped to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display and support up to 512GB of onboard storage. The phone is also expected to support 90W fast charging. A senior company executive has indicated that the handset is expected to be priced between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 27,000) and CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 40,000) in China.

The iQOO Z11x, which is set to be unveiled in China alongside the iQOO Z11, was recently introduced in India earlier this month. The Chinese variant is expected to retain the same specifications as its Indian counterpart. At the same time, it will be sold in an additional white colourway alongside the existing black and green variants.

The Indian variant iQOO Z11x features a 6.76-inch 120Hz full-HD+ LCD screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and packs a 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. For optics, the handset has a 50-megapixel main rear camera alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 32-megapixel front camera. It comes with IP68 and IP69+ ratings for dust and water resistance.

Notably, iQOO has yet to confirm whether the standard iQOO Z11 will launch in India.