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iQOO Z11, iQOO Z11x China Launch Date Announced: Expected Features, Specifications

The iQOO Z11x, which is set to be unveiled in China alongside the iQOO Z11, was recently introduced in India earlier this month.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 March 2026 10:59 IST
iQOO Z11, iQOO Z11x China Launch Date Announced: Expected Features, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z11 (pictured) will launch in China with a 9,020mAh battery

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Highlights
  • iQOO Z11 will feature a 165Hz display for smooth performance
  • iQOO Z11x will arrive in China after its India debut
  • iQOO Z11x will bring a new white colour option to China
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iQOO has announced the launch date for its upcoming Z series smartphones in China. The company is set to introduce the iQOO Z11 alongside the iQOO Z11x, expanding its mid-range lineup with a focus on performance and battery life. The standard model is expected to feature a larger battery and a high-refresh-rate display. The iQOO Z11x has already been launched in India and will arrive with minor changes. Both devices are expected to go on sale shortly after launch.

iQOO Z11 Series China Launch Date

The iQOO Z11 and iQOO Z11x will be introduced in China on March 26 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST), the company says in a Weibo post. The standard iQOO Z11 is confirmed to feature a large 9020mAh battery, the largest ever on an iQOO phone. The handset will also feature a 165Hz display and be offered in black, white, and blue colour options.

Recently, the iQOO Z11, model number V2551A, appeared on Geekbench with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, Mali-G720 MC8 GPU, and 16GB of RAM. It achieved 1,717 points in the single-core test and 6,795 points in the multi-core test.

The iQOO Z11 is tipped to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display and support up to 512GB of onboard storage. The phone is also expected to support 90W fast charging. A senior company executive has indicated that the handset is expected to be priced between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 27,000) and CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 40,000) in China.

The iQOO Z11x, which is set to be unveiled in China alongside the iQOO Z11, was recently introduced in India earlier this month. The Chinese variant is expected to retain the same specifications as its Indian counterpart. At the same time, it will be sold in an additional white colourway alongside the existing black and green variants.

The Indian variant iQOO Z11x features a 6.76-inch 120Hz full-HD+ LCD screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and packs a 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. For optics, the handset has a 50-megapixel main rear camera alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 32-megapixel front camera. It comes with IP68 and IP69+ ratings for dust and water resistance.

Notably, iQOO has yet to confirm whether the standard iQOO Z11 will launch in India.

iQOO Z11x 5G

iQOO Z11x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.76-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,344 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iQOO Z11, iQOO Z11x, iQOO Z11 Series, iQOO Z11 Features, iQOO Z11x Features, iQOO Z11 Launch Date, iQOO Z11x Launch Date, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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