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iQOO Z11 With MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of China Launch

The iQOO Z11 is confirmed to come with a 165Hz display.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 March 2026 09:30 IST
iQOO Z11 With MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of China Launch

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z11 is expected to join the Z11 Turbo in the company's lineup

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Highlights
  • The listing suggests iQOO Z11 may feature the Dimensity 8500 chipset
  • It scored 1,717 and 6,795 in Geekbench's single and muilti-core tests
  • The iQOO Z11 is teased to be priced between CNY 2,000–3,000
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The iQOO Z11 is expected to go official in China soon as the latest addition to the Z-series family. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the upcoming handset has been spotted on a benchmarking site, which hints at some of its specifications and details its capabilities. It is listed with the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor. The iQOO Z11 runs on the latest Android 16 firmware and could ship with OriginOS 6 out of the box.

iQOO Z11 Geekbench Listing

According to a Geekbench listing (via tipster Abhishek Yadav), an unreleased iQOO smartphone carrying the model number V2551A was spotted on the benchmarking platform. While the listing does not reveal its moniker, previous sightings suggest that it is associated with the iQOO Z11, meant for the Chinese market.

iqoo z11 geekbench Geekbench

Geekbench listing of the iQOO Z11

 

The listing indicates that the upcoming handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. The CPU configuration includes one prime core clocked at 3.40GHz, three performance cores at 3.20GHz, and four efficiency cores running at 2.20GHz. The chipset is paired with a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU and 16GB of RAM. It has a motherboard with “k6899v1_64” as the identifier.

Benchmark scores of the iQOO Z11 provide us with an idea of what to expect from the handset in terms of performance upon its launch in China. In the Geekbench 6.5.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered single and multi-core scores of 1,717 and 6,795 points, respectively.

Ahead of its launch, the company has already confirmed that its upcoming handset will be equipped with a 165Hz screen. It is said to pack a 9,020mAh battery, claiming it to be the largest battery ever on an iQOO smartphone. Per reports, the upcoming handset could sport a 6.83-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution. The handset may ship with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The iQOO Z11 is teased to be priced in China between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 27,000) and CNY 3,000 (about Rs. 40,000). It is currently available for pre-order in the country.

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Further reading: iQOO Z11, iQOO Z11 Specifications, iQOO Z11 Features, iQOO Z11 Launch Date
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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