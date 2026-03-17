The iQOO Z11 is expected to go official in China soon as the latest addition to the Z-series family. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the upcoming handset has been spotted on a benchmarking site, which hints at some of its specifications and details its capabilities. It is listed with the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor. The iQOO Z11 runs on the latest Android 16 firmware and could ship with OriginOS 6 out of the box.

iQOO Z11 Geekbench Listing

According to a Geekbench listing (via tipster Abhishek Yadav), an unreleased iQOO smartphone carrying the model number V2551A was spotted on the benchmarking platform. While the listing does not reveal its moniker, previous sightings suggest that it is associated with the iQOO Z11, meant for the Chinese market.

Geekbench listing of the iQOO Z11

The listing indicates that the upcoming handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. The CPU configuration includes one prime core clocked at 3.40GHz, three performance cores at 3.20GHz, and four efficiency cores running at 2.20GHz. The chipset is paired with a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU and 16GB of RAM. It has a motherboard with “k6899v1_64” as the identifier.

Benchmark scores of the iQOO Z11 provide us with an idea of what to expect from the handset in terms of performance upon its launch in China. In the Geekbench 6.5.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered single and multi-core scores of 1,717 and 6,795 points, respectively.

Ahead of its launch, the company has already confirmed that its upcoming handset will be equipped with a 165Hz screen. It is said to pack a 9,020mAh battery, claiming it to be the largest battery ever on an iQOO smartphone. Per reports, the upcoming handset could sport a 6.83-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution. The handset may ship with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The iQOO Z11 is teased to be priced in China between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 27,000) and CNY 3,000 (about Rs. 40,000). It is currently available for pre-order in the country.