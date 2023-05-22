iQoo Z7s 5G was launched in India on Monday. The smartphone is the latest addition to the iQoo Z7 series. The company launched the iQoo Z7 5G model earlier this year, with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and a 4,500mAh Li-ion battery unit with 44W Flash Charge support. The newly-launched iQoo Z7s 5G also packs a 4,500mAh battery and is equipped with 44W wired fast charging support. However, the phone is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC. The handset comes in two RAM variants and is offered in two colour options.

iQoo Z7s 5G price in India, availability

The newest Z-series smartphone is offered in two RAM variants - 6GB and 8GB, both paired with 128GB of inbuilt storage. The base iQoo Z7s 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999, while the 8GB variant is marked at Rs. 19,999. The handset is available for purchase on the official iQoo website and through Amazon.

The iQoo Z7s 5G is offered in two colour options - Norway Blue and Pacific Night.

iQoo Z7s 5G specifications, features

iQoo states that the newly-launched Z7s 5G smartphone supports dual nano SIMs, with one hybrid slot for a microSD card. The phone features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC paired with Adreno 619L GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.

For optics, a dual rear camera unit on the iQoo Z7s 5G offers a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

Backed by a 4,500mAh battery unit, the iQoo Z7s 5G supports 44W wired Flash Charging. It also includes USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and has a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset weighs 172 grams and measures 158.91mm x 73.53mm x 7.80mm in size.

