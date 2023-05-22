Technology News
iQoo Z7s 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The iQoo Z7s 5G starts in India at a price of Rs. 18,999.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2023 11:01 IST
iQoo Z7s 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z7s 5G is offered in Norway Blue and Pacific Night colourways

Highlights
  • iQoo Z7s 5G sports a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ display panel
  • The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • It is available in two RAM options - 6GB and 8GB with 128GB storage

iQoo Z7s 5G was launched in India on Monday. The smartphone is the latest addition to the iQoo Z7 series. The company launched the iQoo Z7 5G model earlier this year, with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and a 4,500mAh Li-ion battery unit with 44W Flash Charge support. The newly-launched iQoo Z7s 5G also packs a 4,500mAh battery and is equipped with 44W wired fast charging support. However, the phone is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC. The handset comes in two RAM variants and is offered in two colour options.

iQoo Z7s 5G price in India, availability

The newest Z-series smartphone is offered in two RAM variants - 6GB and 8GB, both paired with 128GB of inbuilt storage. The base iQoo Z7s 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999, while the 8GB variant is marked at Rs. 19,999. The handset is available for purchase on the official iQoo website and through Amazon.

The iQoo Z7s 5G is offered in two colour options - Norway Blue and Pacific Night.

iQoo Z7s 5G specifications, features

iQoo states that the newly-launched Z7s 5G smartphone supports dual nano SIMs, with one hybrid slot for a microSD card. The phone features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC paired with Adreno 619L GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.

For optics, a dual rear camera unit on the iQoo Z7s 5G offers a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

Backed by a 4,500mAh battery unit, the iQoo Z7s 5G supports 44W wired Flash Charging. It also includes USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and has a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset weighs 172 grams and measures 158.91mm x 73.53mm x 7.80mm in size.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongisde the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z7s 5G

iQOO Z7s 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.38-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
iQOO Z7 5G

iQOO Z7 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Very good camera performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Single speaker
  • Bloatware, spam from native apps
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed iQOO Z7 5G review
Display 6.38-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQOO Z7s 5G, iQOO Z7s 5G price in India, iQOO Z7s 5G specifications, iQoo, iQOO Z7 series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Instagram Back Up After Global Outage Hits Over 1,80,000 Users; Company Blames ‘Technical Issue’

