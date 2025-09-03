Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Itel A90 Limited Edition Launched in India With MIL STD 810H Durability: Price, Specifications

Itel A90 Limited Edition Launched in India With MIL-STD-810H Durability: Price, Specifications

The standard Itel A90 model was launched in India in May, and has similar specifications as the new Itel A90 Limited Edition model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 September 2025 20:00 IST
Itel A90 Limited Edition Launched in India With MIL-STD-810H Durability: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel A90 Limited Edition has an IP54 dust and water resistance rating

Highlights
  • Itel A90 Limited Edition has a 13-megapixel main rear sensor
  • The phone sports a 6.6-inch display with a Dynamic Bar feature
  • The Itel A90 Limited Edition ships with Android 14 Go edition
Advertisement

Itel A90 Limited Edition was introduced in India on Wednesday. The new variant has a military grade MIL-STD-810H durability certification. It has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The Itel A90 Limited Edition is claimed to offer protection against dust, water, and drop resistance. Other key features of the smartphone are similar to the standard variant, which was launched in May. It features a Unisoc T7100 chipset, a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone sports a 6.6-inch LCD screen with a 'Dynamic Bar' feature. 

Itel A90 Limited Edition Price in India, Availability

Itel A90 Limited Edition price in India is reportedly set at Rs. 6,399 for the 3GB+64GB variant, while the 4GB+64GB configuration costs Rs. 6,899. The handset will be sold in Aurora Blue, Space Titanium, and Starlit Black colour options, via select retail stores across the country.

Notably, the 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB options of the standard Itel A90 model are priced at Rs. 6,499 and Rs. 6,999, respectively.

Itel A90 Limited Edition Features, Specifications

The Itel A90 Limited Edition comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Dynamic Bar feature. The handset is backed by an octa core Unisoc T7100 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14 Go edition-based Itel OS 14.

The Itel A90 supports Aivana 2.0, an intelligent AI assistant designed to handle tasks such as translating documents, interpreting images from the local gallery, initiating WhatsApp voice and video calls, and solving advanced math problems. The phone also features DTS audio technology for enhanced sound quality.

The Limited Edition of the Itel A90 has a military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability certification. The smartphone also has an IP54 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. For optics, it is equipped with a 13-megapixel main sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. Itel packs a 5,000mAh battery in the phone with support for 15W wired charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Itel A90

Itel A90

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14 Go
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Itel A90 Limited Edition, Itel A90 Limited Edition Price in India, Itel A90 Limited Edition India Launch, Itel A90 Limited Edition Features, Itel A90, Itel
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Swiggy and Zomato Raise Platform Fees to Up to Rs. 15 Amidst Rise in Festival-Related Demand
Itel A90 Limited Edition Launched in India With MIL-STD-810H Durability: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Neo Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch
  2. iPhone 17 Pro Max Redesigned Camera Module, Foldable iPhone Timeline Leaked
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Accessories Leaked Ahead of September 4 Launch
  4. This iPhone 17 Model Will Reportedly Get More Expensive
  5. Apple iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro: Expected Features, Specs, and Price
  6. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Beta 9 for iPhone Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Detects Callisto’s Aurora, Completing Jupiter’s Galilean Moons Set
  2. Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed
  3. Astronomers Discover Calvera, a Runaway Pulsar Racing Above the Milky Way
  4. Itel A90 Limited Edition Launched in India With MIL-STD-810H Durability: Price, Specifications
  5. OKX Faces EUR 2.25 Million Fine By Dutch National Bank for Operating Without Registration
  6. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission Finds Stardust in Asteroid Bennu Older Than the Solar System
  7. Swiggy and Zomato Raise Platform Fees to Up to Rs. 15 Amidst Rise in Festival-Related Demand
  8. IFA 2025: Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) Launched Alongside Refreshed Orion, Nitro Series Laptops
  9. India Tops Global Crypto Adoption Index for Third Consecutive Year
  10. Acer Swift Air 16 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 CPU Launched Alongside Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 at IFA 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »