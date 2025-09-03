Itel A90 Limited Edition was introduced in India on Wednesday. The new variant has a military grade MIL-STD-810H durability certification. It has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The Itel A90 Limited Edition is claimed to offer protection against dust, water, and drop resistance. Other key features of the smartphone are similar to the standard variant, which was launched in May. It features a Unisoc T7100 chipset, a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone sports a 6.6-inch LCD screen with a 'Dynamic Bar' feature.

Itel A90 Limited Edition Price in India, Availability

Itel A90 Limited Edition price in India is reportedly set at Rs. 6,399 for the 3GB+64GB variant, while the 4GB+64GB configuration costs Rs. 6,899. The handset will be sold in Aurora Blue, Space Titanium, and Starlit Black colour options, via select retail stores across the country.

Notably, the 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB options of the standard Itel A90 model are priced at Rs. 6,499 and Rs. 6,999, respectively.

Itel A90 Limited Edition Features, Specifications

The Itel A90 Limited Edition comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Dynamic Bar feature. The handset is backed by an octa core Unisoc T7100 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14 Go edition-based Itel OS 14.

The Itel A90 supports Aivana 2.0, an intelligent AI assistant designed to handle tasks such as translating documents, interpreting images from the local gallery, initiating WhatsApp voice and video calls, and solving advanced math problems. The phone also features DTS audio technology for enhanced sound quality.

The Limited Edition of the Itel A90 has a military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability certification. The smartphone also has an IP54 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. For optics, it is equipped with a 13-megapixel main sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. Itel packs a 5,000mAh battery in the phone with support for 15W wired charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.