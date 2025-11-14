Technology News
English Edition

Itel A90 Limited Edition 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Itel A90 Limited Edition has a military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability certification.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 November 2025 09:00 IST
Itel A90 Limited Edition 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel

The Itel A90 Limited Edition model was first launched in India in September

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Itel A90 Limited Edition sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen
  • The handset now comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support
Advertisement

Itel has launched a new variant of the Itel A90 Limited Edition in India. It now comes with 128GB of onboard storage. The handset made its debut in September as a limited-edition counterpart to the standard A90 and offered 64GB of onboard storage. While you get more storage now, the rest of the features and specifications remain identical to the existing model. The Unisoc T7100 chipset powers the handset and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Itel A90 Limited Edition 128GB Price in India

The itel A90 Limited Edition 128GB price in India is set at Rs. 7,299. It is available for purchase in three colourways — Space Titanium, Starlit Black, and Aurora Blue, offered via retail stores across the country. The company also includes a free screen replacement within 100 days.

Notably, the 3GB+64GB variant of the Itel A90 Limited Edition costs Rs. 6,399, while the 4GB+64GB configuration is priced at Rs. 6,899.

Itel A90 Limited Edition Specifications

The Itel A90 Limited Edition sports a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Dynamic Bar feature, similar to Apple's Dynamic Island. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7100 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14 Go edition-based Itel OS 14.

For optics, the Itel A90 Limited Edition has a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary camera. It also gets an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone supports Aivana 2.0, an intelligent AI assistant designed to handle tasks such as translating documents, interpreting images from the local gallery, initiating WhatsApp voice and video calls, and solving advanced math problems. It also gets DTS audio technology for improved sound quality.

The Itel A90 Limited Edition has a military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability certification and comes with an IP54 dust and water ingress protection rating. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric security. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Itel A90, itel A90 Limited Edition, Itel A90 Limited Edition Price in India, itel A90 Limited Edition Specifications, Itel
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
ChatGPT Group Chats Feature Launched, OpenAI Brings Social Interactions to the AI App

Related Stories

Itel A90 Limited Edition 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: Dude, Nishaanchi, Jolly LLB 3, and More
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Features Leaked
  3. OnePlus 15 Review
  4. OnePlus 15 Launched in India With 7,300mAh Battery at This Price
  5. ChatGPT Will Now Let You Create a Group Chat With Your Friends
  6. Marvel Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  7. Moto G100s Could Launch With This Chipset, RAM
  8. Vivo X300 Series Teased on Amazon Ahead of Launch in India
  9. We Tested GPT-5.1 in ChatGPT: The Good, the Bad, and the Unexpected
  10. Valve Unveils Steam Machine PC/ Console Hybrid: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. ZTE Nubia S2R Design Leaked Ahead of Launch; to Come With Single Rear Camera
  2. Itel A90 Limited Edition 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. ChatGPT Group Chats Feature Launched, OpenAI Brings Social Interactions to the AI App
  4. Researchers Expose Shocking Vulnerabilities in Satellite Communications
  5. India Nears Human Spaceflight Goal with Successful Gaganyaan Parachute Drop
  6. Sun Unleashes Strongest Flare of 2025, Causing Global Radio Blackouts
  7. Marvel Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  8. OnePlus 15 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 7,300mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Camera Specifications Tipped Again
  10. Microsoft 365 Personal With Copilot Is Now Free for Students for One Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »