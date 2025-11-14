Itel has launched a new variant of the Itel A90 Limited Edition in India. It now comes with 128GB of onboard storage. The handset made its debut in September as a limited-edition counterpart to the standard A90 and offered 64GB of onboard storage. While you get more storage now, the rest of the features and specifications remain identical to the existing model. The Unisoc T7100 chipset powers the handset and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Itel A90 Limited Edition 128GB Price in India

The itel A90 Limited Edition 128GB price in India is set at Rs. 7,299. It is available for purchase in three colourways — Space Titanium, Starlit Black, and Aurora Blue, offered via retail stores across the country. The company also includes a free screen replacement within 100 days.

Notably, the 3GB+64GB variant of the Itel A90 Limited Edition costs Rs. 6,399, while the 4GB+64GB configuration is priced at Rs. 6,899.

Itel A90 Limited Edition Specifications

The Itel A90 Limited Edition sports a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Dynamic Bar feature, similar to Apple's Dynamic Island. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7100 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14 Go edition-based Itel OS 14.

For optics, the Itel A90 Limited Edition has a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary camera. It also gets an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone supports Aivana 2.0, an intelligent AI assistant designed to handle tasks such as translating documents, interpreting images from the local gallery, initiating WhatsApp voice and video calls, and solving advanced math problems. It also gets DTS audio technology for improved sound quality.

The Itel A90 Limited Edition has a military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability certification and comes with an IP54 dust and water ingress protection rating. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric security. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support.