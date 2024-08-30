Technology News
Itel Flip One Feature Phone Set to Launch in India in September

Itel Flip One will support 13 Indian languages.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 August 2024 18:56 IST
Itel Flip One Feature Phone Set to Launch in India in September

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel Flip One is confirmed to come in three colourways

Itel is all set to launch its Flip One phone in India next month. Before the full unveiling, Itel has disclosed a few details about the upcoming feature phone. The first flip-style keypad phone from the Transsion Holdings subsidiary is confirmed to come in three colourways with a leather back and portable design. The Itel Flip One will feature a non-removable battery and a glass-designed keypad. The Flip One will support 13 Indian languages.

Itel Flip One Features Revealed

Through a press release on Friday (August 30), Itel announced the arrival of Itel Flip One in India in September. It is confirmed to be available in the country in three shades. The exact launch date of the phone is still under wraps.

Like traditional non-smart flip phones, the Itel Flip One is confirmed to offer essential internet, texting, calling, and camera features. It is armed with a non-removable battery and has a glass-designed keypad. The handset will support 13 Indian languages.

With a lightweight and portable design, the Itel Flip One is claimed to be ideal for one-handed operation. It is confirmed to boast a leather-back design. It will offer Bluetooth connectivity and charging through a USB Type-C port. It is confirmed to have a Bluetooth caller feature and the handset will allow users to sync their smartphone contacts and handle calls directly from the feature phone.

The Itel Flip One will debut as the first flip keypad phone from the brand. The company currently has several feature phones, tablets, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and smartphones in its portfolio. It recently released the Itel A50 and Itel A50C in India with an iPhone-like Dynamic Bar feature. They run on Unisoc T603 SoC and feature 8-megapixel rear cameras. The Itel A50 packs a 5,000mAh battery, while the A50C has a 4,000mAh unit. Both phones are priced under Rs. 10,000.

