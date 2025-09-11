Itel Super 26 Ultra was launched in select global markets on Wednesday as the latest budget smartphone offering from the company. The new handset features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display and runs on a Unisoc T7300 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Itel Super 26 Ultra comes in four colour options and has a 6,000mAh battery. It also features a dual rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It's also worth noting that aside from the name, the new Itel Super 26 Ultra bears an uncanny resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Itel Super 26 Ultra Price, Availability

The Itel Super 26 Ultra is now available for pre-order in Nigeria, with official sales set to begin on September 15. The device comes in four colour options — Beige, Blue, Gold, and Gray.

As per the listing on the MobileDokan website in Bangladesh, the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256G RAM and storage variants of the Itel Super 26 Ultra are priced at BDT 19,990 roughly Rs. 14,900) and BDT 21,990 (roughly Rs. 15,900), respectively.

Itel Super 26 Ultra Specifications, Features

The Itel Super 26 Ultra features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and offers a rain-proof" feature that allows the phone to be used when the screen is wet. It runs on a 6nm Unisoc T7300 processor, alongside 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

There's a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the Itel Super 26 Ultra. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. The handset has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Itel Super 26 Ultra is claimed to deliver six years of "stable" operation. Connectivity options on the device include NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and an infrared (IR) transmitter to control appliances. The handset offers several AI features like AI Camera Eraser, Circle to Search and Itel's in-house AI assistant Sola.

The Itel Super 26 Ultra packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. It has a 6.8mm thick build.