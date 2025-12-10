Google Is Reportedly Testing AI Mode Integration Within Chrome Browser

Google is reportedly testing a new version of its AI Mode tool that runs directly inside the Google Chrome browser. As per the report, the new experience does not require users to first open the Search page, making the access to the tool more convenient. The new interface was reportedly spotted in the latest Chrome Canary build, and it opens via an internal address, indicating that this feature is not being powered by Google Search. Additionally, the feature also lets users ask questions, upload files or images, and receive answers all within the same window.

Google Chrome to Reportedly Intergate AI Mode in the Browser

According to Windows Report, the updated AI Mode now opens as a “Contextual Tasks” page inside Chrome. Users can reportedly type queries, upload PDFs or images, and even ask the AI to summarise documents or analyse content directly in the browser. Previously, AI Mode redirected users to a Google Search results page however, the experience is now self-contained.

The publication found the new version within the latest Chrome Canary build, so it will not be available to even the beta testers. While testing the app's code, Windows Report found that the native AI also came with additional features currently not available in the version within Search.

For instance, when an open tab was selected and the AI Mode was asked about it, the tool was able to summarise the webpage correctly without opening another webpage. This means the tool can now also access these tabs and help users with queries around them. This is similar to what Perplexity's Comet browser and OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas can do.

Apart from this, the report also claims that this version also supports image generation via Nano Banana (or Nano Banana Pro, depending if the user has an active Google AI Pro/Ultra subscription). The testers were able to generate images within the internal page, and that also did not require opening Search or any other tool.

The report also revealed that some areas of the surfaced experience seems incomplete, with the interface showing placeholder text, such as “[i18n] Ask Google…”). Additionally, some features are reportedly not working reliably. However, this could be due to the feature not being stable enough or under development.