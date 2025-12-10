Technology News
Realme Narzo 90 Series Display, Battery Specifications Confirmed Ahead of December 16 Launch in India

Realme Narzo 90 5G and Narzo 90x 5G will go on sale in India via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 December 2025 19:38 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Realme Narzo 90 series will launch in India on December 16

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 90 5G will feature a square camera module
  • Realme Narzo 90x 5G will support 60W wired fast charging
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing details
Realme Narzo 90 series is set to be launched in India in the third week of December. Comprising the Narzo 90 5G and Narzo 90x 5G, the lineup will go on sale in the country via Amazon. The Chinese smartphone maker recently teased the design of the two phones. Now, the dedicated microsite for the upcoming Narzo 90 series has been updated to confirm its various key specifications and features. Both handsets will be equipped with 7,000mAh batteries. Moreover, the two phones will feature 60W wired fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 90 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

The dedicated microsite for the two upcoming Realme handsets on Amazon has been updated to confirm their key specifications, including battery capacity, charging speed, camera configuration, and display features. The Realme Narzo 90 5G and the Narzo 90x 5G will be backed by a 7,000mAh Titan Battery, with support for 60W wired fast charging. However, only the Narzo 90 5G will feature bypass charging and wired reverse charging support. The standard model will also ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

In terms of battery life, the Realme Narzo 90 5G is claimed to provide 143.7 hours of music playback, 8.1 hours of gaming, 24 hours of online video playback, and 28.2 hours of video calling on a single charge.

On the other hand, the Narzo 90x 5G will offer 17.1 hours of navigation, 23.6 hours of online video playback, 27.7 hours of messaging, 61.3 hours of calling, and 136.2 hours of music playback.

Both Narzo 90 series phones will also sport hole punch display cutouts, to house the selfie camera. While the display on the Realme Narzo 90 5G can get as bright as 4,000 nits, the Narzo 90x 5G's panel goes up to 1,200 nits, and has a 144Hz refresh rate.

The upcoming Realme Narzo 90 5G and Narzo 90x 5G will carry 50-megapixel primary cameras on the back. The two Narzo 90 series phones will feature various AI tools, including AI Edit Genie, AI Editor, AI Eraser, and AI Ultra Clarity. The Narzo 90 5G is seen with a square rear camera module, housing three lenses, while the Narzo 90x 5G will ship with a rectangular deco, housing two cameras.

This comes soon after the company announced that it will launch the Realme Narzo 90 5G and Narzo 90x 5G in India on December 16. As previously mentioned, the phone will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and the Realme India online store.

Dhruv Raghav
