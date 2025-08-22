Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Diamond Edition has been launched in China as a refreshed version of the company's clamshell-style foldable phone. It features a lab-grown diamond embedded in its middle frame, and comes in a single RAM and storage configuration with limited availability. The specifications of the handset remain the same as the existing Mix Flip 2 model, which was introduced in the country in June 2025. The phone is currently exclusive to the Chinese market, and the company has yet to announce plans to bring the handset to other markets.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Diamond Edition Price, Design

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Diamond Edition price in China is set at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 85,200) for the sole 12GB + 512GB variant. The limited edition model features a Cupid-cut lab-grown diamond in the middle frame, certified by the National Gemstone Testing Center (NGTC) for authenticity. It also has a faux leather back with a crocodile pattern, and a metal Xiaomi nameplate. The handset is sold in Cherry Red and Glacier White colour options via the Xiaomi's China website.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Diamond Edition has an embedded Cupid-cut lab-gown diamond in the middle frame

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Diamond Edition Features

Apart from the design, all features of the Diamond Edition are the same as the current Chinese version of the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 smartphone. The handset sports a 6.86-inch 1.5K AMOLED primary foldable display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 3,200nits peak brightness level and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It also has a 4.01-inch 1.5K AMOLED cover screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 120Hz touch sampling rate, a 3,200 nits peak brightness level and Xiaomi's Dragon Crystal Glass 2.0 protection.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Diamond Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2. For optics, it has a Leica-backed dual outward-facing camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 800 main sensor with OIS and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

The company has equipped the Mix Flip 2 Diamond Edition with a 5,165mAh battery that supports 67W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging. It features a dual 3D VC cooling system for heat dissipation and Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NavIC, NFC, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, and USB Type-C connectivity. When unfolded, it measures 166.89×73.8×7.57mm in size and weighs 199g.

