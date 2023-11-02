Lava Blaze 2 5G was launched in India on Thursday (November 2) as the latest budget 5G offering by domestic smartphone maker Lava International. The Lava Blaze 2 5G comes as the successor to last year's Blaze 5G. It is offered in three colour options with a glass back. It has a 6.56-inch 2.5D curved display with 90Hz refresh rate and carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Lava Blaze 2 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Lava Blaze 2 5G price in India, availability

Lava Blaze 2 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Pricing of the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is unknown at this moment. It is offered in Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Lavender colour options and will go on sale through the Lava e-store and Amazon India starting November 9.

To recall, the 4G variant of Lava Blaze 2 was launched in India in April with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available in Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Orange shades. The Lava Blaze 5G was released in November last year for Rs. 9,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model

Lava Blaze 2 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Blaze 2 5G runs on Android 13 and it is confirmed to receive an upgrade to Android 14 and two years of quarterly security updates. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 2.5D curved screen has a hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. The new Lava phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. Through the virtual RAM feature, the available memory can be expanded up to 12GB using unused storage.

Lava Blaze 2 5G

Photo Credit: Lava

For optics, the Lava Blaze 2 5G carries a dual rear camera unit with LED flash. The rear camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies and video chats, it sports an 8-megapixel camera at the front with a screen flash. The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB.

Connectivity options on the Lava Blaze 2 5G include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, FM radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, OTG, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Lava has provided a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the handset and it supports a face unlock feature for authentication.

The Lava Blaze 2 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. Besides, it measures 164.2x76x8.45mm and measures 203 grams.

