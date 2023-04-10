Lava Blaze 2 has been launched in India priced under Rs. 10,000. The Lava Blaze 2 will be available for sale from April 18 onwards. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The handset sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is available in three colourways, namely Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Orange. The smartphone comes with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, wherein the RAM can be virtually expanded by up to 5GB using the inbuilt storage.

Lava Blaze 2 price in India, availability

The Lava Blaze 2 is available in a sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 5GB using unused internal storage when needed. The phone is priced at Rs. 8,999 in India. It comes in three colours options; Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Orange.

It will be available for purchase starting April 18 12 PM from Amazon and other retail outlets.

Lava Blaze 2 specifications

The dual-SIM Lava Blaze 2 runs Android 12 out-of-the-box. The phone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved screen, 90Hz refresh rate, and 720×1600 pixel resolution. The display has a punch hole cutout for the front camera.

Internally, the phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 processor SoC that comes paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Users can expand the storage capacity of the Lava Blaze 2 via a microSD card slot and a Virtual RAM feature is also available that extends the RAM by an additional 5GB.

For optics, the gets a dual camera setup at the back, headlined by a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera. The Lava Blaze 2 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging.

In terms of connectivity, the Lava Blaze 2 gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro-USB port. The handset also features a 3.5mm jack. The phone measures 168.76mm x 76.41mmx 8.77mm and weighs 203 grams. For security, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as face unlock.

