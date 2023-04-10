Technology News
Lava Blaze 2 With 5,000mAh Battery, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Blaze 2 is available in three colourways, namely Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Orange.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2023 19:41 IST
Lava Blaze 2 With 5,000mAh Battery, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze 2 ships with a 13-megapixel main camera

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze 2 comes with 5GB Virtual RAM support
  • The handset sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display
  • Lava Blaze 2 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 processor

Lava Blaze 2 has been launched in India priced under Rs. 10,000. The Lava Blaze 2 will be available for sale from April 18 onwards. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The handset sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is available in three colourways, namely Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Orange. The smartphone comes with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, wherein the RAM can be virtually expanded by up to 5GB using the inbuilt storage.

Lava Blaze 2 price in India, availability

The Lava Blaze 2 is available in a sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 5GB using unused internal storage when needed. The phone is priced at Rs. 8,999 in India. It comes in three colours options; Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Orange.

It will be available for purchase starting April 18 12 PM from Amazon and other retail outlets.

Lava Blaze 2 specifications

The dual-SIM Lava Blaze 2 runs Android 12 out-of-the-box. The phone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved screen, 90Hz refresh rate, and 720×1600 pixel resolution. The display has a punch hole cutout for the front camera.

Internally, the phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 processor SoC that comes paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Users can expand the storage capacity of the Lava Blaze 2 via a microSD card slot and a Virtual RAM feature is also available that extends the RAM by an additional 5GB.

For optics, the gets a dual camera setup at the back, headlined by a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera. The Lava Blaze 2 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging.

In terms of connectivity, the Lava Blaze 2 gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro-USB port. The handset also features a 3.5mm jack. The phone measures 168.76mm x 76.41mmx 8.77mm and weighs 203 grams. For security, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as face unlock.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Lava, Lava Blaze 2, Lava Blaze 2 price, Lava Blaze 2 specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
