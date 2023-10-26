Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Blaze 2 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for November 2, Design and Colour Options Teased

Lava Blaze 2 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for November 2, Design and Colour Options Teased

Lava Blaze 2 5G is expected to run on MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 October 2023 15:31 IST
Lava Blaze 2 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for November 2, Design and Colour Options Teased

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze 2 5G is tipped to run on MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC

Highlights
  • It is likely to come with a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • The launch event will be livestreamed via YouTube
  • Lava Blaze 2 4G was launched in India in April
Advertisement

Lava Blaze 2 5G India launch date has been set for next week, the domestic smartphone brand confirmed on Thursday (October 26). The announcement comes around six months after the company had unveiled Lava Blaze 2 4G in the country. Lava has released an official teaser video, showing off the design and colour options of the Lava Blaze 2 5G. It is seen in three shades with a circular camera module on the rear. The Lava Blaze 2 5G is tipped to run on MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC.

Lava posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday to announce the official launch date of the Lava Blaze 2 5G in the country. The smartphone is scheduled to debut on November 2 at 12:00pm IST. The launch event will be livestreamed via the company's official YouTube channel. The teaser video suggests black, light blue and purple colour options for the device. It is seen with a circular camera module on the rear accommodating two rear camera lenses and a ring light. However, the price details and specifications of the 5G variant of Lava Blaze 2 are unknown at this moment.

The Lava Blaze 2 5G is expected to run on MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. It is likely to come with a 50-megapixel primary camera. It could be priced between Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 10,000 in the country.

The Lava Blaze 2 4G was launched in India in April with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available in Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Orange shades.

Lava Blaze 2 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 2.5D curved screen with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Virtual RAM feature allows to virtually expand the RAM by an additional 5GB. It has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It includes an 8-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lava Blaze 2

Lava Blaze 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava Blaze 2 5G, Lava Blaze 2, Lava Blaze 2 4G, Lava Blaze, Lava
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp Discontinues Updates for Smartphones Running on Android KitKat: All You Need to Know
PS5 Slim Reportedly Requires Internet Connection to Pair Its Detachable Disc Drive

Related Stories

Lava Blaze 2 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for November 2, Design and Colour Options Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12, OnePlus Ace 3 Display Specifications Confirmed: Check Here
  2. Qualcomm Debuts Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC With Generative AI Features
  3. iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to Launch on This Date
  4. OnePlus Open India Sale Begins Today: See Price, Launch Offers
  5. WhatsApp Updates Will No Longer Be Available on These Android Phones
  6. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker: Details
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh
  8. Vivo X100 Series Tipped to Debut as World's First LPDDR5T-Powered Handsets
  9. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Set to Arrive on These Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme Phones
  10. Top Deals on Motorola, Samsung, Tecno Phones and More During Amazon Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker in India as It Acquires Winston Unit
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts Available on Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Redmi 12C and More Phones
  3. Oppo A79 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Nokia Demonstrates 6G Sensing, Safer Railway Networks and More at India Mobile Congress 2023
  5. Apple Watch Ultra 3 Development Yet to Begin, May Not Arrive Next Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Redmi 13C 4G Live Images, Colour Options Leaked; Specifications Tipped Again
  7. Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications, Design Tipped via TENAA Listing, May Come With 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screen
  8. JioSpaceFiber Satellite-Based Giga Fibre Internet Service Demonstrated at India Mobile Congress
  9. Nokia 105 Classic Feature Phone With UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Close to $34,000, Small Gains Strike Ripple, Dogecoin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »