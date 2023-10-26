Lava Blaze 2 5G India launch date has been set for next week, the domestic smartphone brand confirmed on Thursday (October 26). The announcement comes around six months after the company had unveiled Lava Blaze 2 4G in the country. Lava has released an official teaser video, showing off the design and colour options of the Lava Blaze 2 5G. It is seen in three shades with a circular camera module on the rear. The Lava Blaze 2 5G is tipped to run on MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC.

Lava posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday to announce the official launch date of the Lava Blaze 2 5G in the country. The smartphone is scheduled to debut on November 2 at 12:00pm IST. The launch event will be livestreamed via the company's official YouTube channel. The teaser video suggests black, light blue and purple colour options for the device. It is seen with a circular camera module on the rear accommodating two rear camera lenses and a ring light. However, the price details and specifications of the 5G variant of Lava Blaze 2 are unknown at this moment.

#Blaze25G is here to redefine the smartphone experience. Join us for the launch event on 2nd Nov, 12 PM on YouTube.



The Lava Blaze 2 5G is expected to run on MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. It is likely to come with a 50-megapixel primary camera. It could be priced between Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 10,000 in the country.

The Lava Blaze 2 4G was launched in India in April with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available in Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Orange shades.

Lava Blaze 2 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 2.5D curved screen with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Virtual RAM feature allows to virtually expand the RAM by an additional 5GB. It has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It includes an 8-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging.

