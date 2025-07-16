Lava Agni 4 is reportedly under development, and is expected to be the successor of Agni 3. Ahead of its rumoured launch in India, the key specifications, design, and the pricing of the smartphone have leaked online. Agni 3 was unveiled by Lava in India in October 2024 with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip, an action button, and a mini AMOLED display on the back. As per the leak, the Agni 4 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC.

Lava Agni 4 pricing, availability in India (expected)

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Lava Agni 4 is expected to launch in India with a price tag of Rs. 25,000. The report added that this pricing is based on the chipset and the pricing of Lava Agni 3. If this is true, the rumoured Agni 4 will see a significant price hike over the base variant of the Agni 3.

For context, Agni 3 was launched in India, in October 2024, with a price tag of Rs. 20,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The same storage variant with a charger was priced in India at Rs. 22,999. Meanwhile, the Lava Agni 3 with 256GB of internal storage, along with a charger, was launched with a price tag of Rs. 24,999.

Lava is yet to confirm the launch of Agni 4 in India. The company has neither confirmed the pricing details nor the distribution channels through which the smartphone will be available to customers.

Lava Agni 4 specifications, design (expected)

The report also revealed the supposed design of the Lava Agni 4. A render of the phone was shared with the publication by tipster Yogesh Brar. The render suggests that the phone could get a horizontally aligned dual rear camera setup, housed inside a pill-shaped camera island. Between the two lenses, an LED flash appears too.

Lava Agni 4's renders suggest that the phone could get a dual-rear camera setup

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Yogesh Brar

This looks to be a step down from Lava Agni 3's triple rear camera setup. It also seems like the company is abandoning the mini AMOLED screen with the rumoured smartphone, which was a highlight in the 2024 smartphone. Additionally, the render also suggests that Lava Agni 4 might come with a metal frame on the sides, complementing the phone's White coloured back panel. It also appears with flat edges, which is different from the Agni 3's curved edges. Additionally, the power and volume control buttons could be placed on the right side of the smartphone.

Lava Agni 4's key specifications have also leaked online, as per the report, citing the tipster. The phone is expected to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. A MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip is said to power the handset, which has been built on the 4nm process with a peak clock speed of 3.35GHz, paired with UFS 4.0 storage. The phone will reportedly also feature two 50-megapixel cameras. Moreover, the rumoured handset is said to pack an over 7,000mAh battery.

For comparison, the Lava Agni 3 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1200 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It also gets an “Action” button that can be used for switching between the ringer and silent modes and turning on the flashlight. It can also be used as a shutter button. It is not clear yet whether this button will also be removed or not like the rear mini AMOLED display in the Lava Agni 4.

Lava Agni 3's rear triple camera features a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and another 8-megapixel telephoto camera. It also gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

