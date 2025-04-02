Lava Bold 5G was announced in India on Wednesday as the latest 5G smartphone from domestic smartphone brand Lava. The new handset runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and has a 6.67-inch display. The Lava Bold 5G has an IP64-rated build, and it sports a 64-megapixel rear camera unit. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Lava Bold 5G will go on sale next week via Amazon.

Lava Bold 5G Price in India

The Lava Bold 5G comes at an introductory starting price tag of Rs. 10,499. It is confirmed to be available in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations and a Sapphire Blue colour option. It will go on sale via Amazon starting April 8 at 12pm IST.

Lava Bold 5G Specifications

The Lava Bold 5G runs on Android 14, but it is confirmed to get an upgrade to Android 15 and two years of security updates. It sports a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. With the virtual RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 8GB using unused storage.

For optics, the Lava Bold 5G has an AI-backed rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel Sony sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel front camera. The new phone has an IP64-rated build for water and dust resistance.

The Lava Bold 5G features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It houses a 5,000mAh battery that offers 33W wired fast charging support.

