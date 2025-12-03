Finding a capable 5G smartphone under Rs 10,000 has become much easier in India, thanks to a growing number of budget devices that offer fast connectivity without compromising on essential features. This segment now includes phones that deliver reliable performance, long-lasting batteries, modern designs and large displays, making them suitable for everyday use, social media and light gaming. Brands such as Samsung, Poco, Redmi, Lava and Infinix are pushing aggressive pricing while still offering value-focused hardware.

In this guide, we take a closer look at the best 5G phones available under Rs 10,000, including the Samsung Galaxy M06 5G, Poco M7 5G, Redmi A4 5G, Lava Bold N1 5G and Infinix Hot 60i 5G. Whether you need a dependable daily driver or an affordable entry point into the 5G ecosystem, these models stand out as the strongest options in the budget category.

Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M06 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 15-based One UI out of the box. The handset includes a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies.

The Galaxy M06 5G is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports Samsung Knox Vault for enhanced security. It also offers Quick Share for easy file transfers, while the Galaxy M16 5G additionally includes Samsung Wallet with Tap and Pay support. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The phone has a thickness of 8mm.

Key Features

OS: Android 15-based One UI

Display: 6.7-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM/Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel wide-angle + 2-megapixel depth

Front Camera: 8 megapixels

Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Samsung Knox Vault

Features: Quick Share support

Battery: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging

Design: 8mm thickness

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Price in India

The price of the Galaxy M06 5G is set in India at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 128GB option. It is offered in Blazing Black and Sage Green colourways.

Poco M7 5G

The Poco M7 5G comes with a 6.88-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, and up to 600 nits of brightness. It also carries TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, flicker-free performance and circadian friendliness. The phone runs on Android 14-based HyperOS and is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

For photos and videos, the Poco M7 5G features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main camera and an additional secondary sensor at the back, while the front houses an 8-megapixel shooter. A 5,160mAh battery with 18W charging support powers the device, though a 33W charger is included in the box. Other features include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm jack. It also provides a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IP52 rating and a body measuring 171.88×77.8×8.22mm, weighing 205.39g.

Key Features

OS: Android 14-based HyperOS

Display: 6.88-inch HD+ (720 × 1,640)

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

RAM/Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main + secondary sensor

Front Camera: 8-megapixel

Battery: 5,160mAh with 18W charging (33W charger in-box)

Connectivity: 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB-C, 3.5mm jack

Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Rating: IP52 dust and splash resistance

Dimensions/Weight: 171.88 × 77.8 × 8.22mm, 205.39g

Poco M7 5G Price in India

At launch, the Poco M7 5G cost Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and it is sold in Mint Green, Ocean Blue, and Satin Black shades.

Redmi A4 5G

The Redmi A4 5G offers a 6.88-inch HD+ (720×1640 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. It runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, combined with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device boots Android 14-based HyperOS out of the box. For imaging, it includes a 50-megapixel main camera accompanied by a secondary sensor, while the front houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options for the Redmi A4 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, along with GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered by a 5,160mAh battery with 18W charging support, and an 18W charger is included. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint reader and an IP52 rating for basic dust and splash protection. The handset measures 171.88×77.80×8.22mm and weighs 212.35g.

Key Features

OS: Android 14-based HyperOS

Display: 6.88-inch HD+ (720×1640) LCD, 120Hz

Chipset: 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2

RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X

Storage: Up to 128GB UFS 2.2

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main + secondary sensor

Front Camera: 5-megapixel

Battery: 5,160mAh, 18W charging

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack

Security: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

IP Rating: IP52

Dimensions: 171.88×77.80×8.22mm

Weight: 212.35g

Redmi A4 5G Price in India

In India, the Redmi A4 5G starts at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB+64GB configuration, while the 4GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs. 9,499. The phone is available in a 6GB + 128GB option as well, which costs Rs. 9,999. It comes in Sparkle Purple and Starry Black colourways.

Lava Bold N1 5G

The Lava Bold N1 5G has a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T765 chip, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 15 out of the box. In the camera department, it carries a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

Lava's Bold N1 5G handset includes support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, OTG, and USB Type-C connectivity. It has an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, although it ships with a 10W adapter in the box.

Key Features

OS: Android 15

Display: 6.75-inch HD+ LCD, 90Hz

Chipset: Unisoc T765

RAM: 4GB

Storage: Up to 128GB

Rear Cameras: 13-megapixel dual camera setup

Front Camera: 5-megapixel

Battery: 5,000mAh, 18W charging (10W charger included)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, OTG, USB Type-C

IP Rating: IP54

Lava Bold N1 5G Price in India

The Lava Bold N1 5G starts at Rs. 7,499 in India for the 4GB + 64GB model, while the 128GB version is priced at Rs. 7,999. The phone is offered in Champagne Gold and Royal Blue colour options.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 670 nits of peak brightness. It carries the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC inbuilt storage. The handset runs on Android 15 with XOS 5.1 on top. It supports the Folax voice assistant and AI features like Google's Circle to Search, AI Call Translation, AI Summarisation, AI Writing Assistant, AI Eraser for photo editing, and AI Wallpaper Generator.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 60i 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It includes a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It supports 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset measures 167.64 x 77.67 x 8.14mm and weighs 199g.

Key Features

OS: Android 15 with XOS 5.1

Display: 6.75-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, 670 nits

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400

RAM/Storage: 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB eMMC storage

Rear Camera: 50-megapixel primary sensor

Front Camera: 5-megapixel selfie camera

Battery: 6,000mAh with 18W fast charging

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack

AI Features: Folax assistant, Circle to Search, AI Call Translation, AI Summarisation, AI Writing Assistant, AI Eraser, AI Wallpaper Generator

Dimensions/Weight: 167.64 × 77.67 × 8.14mm, 199g

Infinix Hot 60i 5G Price in India

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G price in India is set at Rs. 9,299 for the singular 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration and it is sold in Shadow Blue, Monsoon Green, Plum Red, and Sleek Black finishes.