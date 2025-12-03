Technology News
English Edition

Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India: Samsung Galaxy M06 5G, Poco M7 5G, Redmi A4 5G and More

This segment now offers phones with long battery life and large screens, making them suitable for daily use.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 December 2025 19:30 IST
Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India: Samsung Galaxy M06 5G, Poco M7 5G, Redmi A4 5G and More

Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India: Poco M7 5G starts at Rs. 9,999

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi A4 5G brings a 120Hz screen and a 5,160mAh battery
  • Infinix Hot 60i 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery and Dimensity 6400
  • Poco M7 5G features a 120Hz display and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Advertisement

Finding a capable 5G smartphone under Rs 10,000 has become much easier in India, thanks to a growing number of budget devices that offer fast connectivity without compromising on essential features. This segment now includes phones that deliver reliable performance, long-lasting batteries, modern designs and large displays, making them suitable for everyday use, social media and light gaming. Brands such as Samsung, Poco, Redmi, Lava and Infinix are pushing aggressive pricing while still offering value-focused hardware.

In this guide, we take a closer look at the best 5G phones available under Rs 10,000, including the Samsung Galaxy M06 5G, Poco M7 5G, Redmi A4 5G, Lava Bold N1 5G and Infinix Hot 60i 5G. Whether you need a dependable daily driver or an affordable entry point into the 5G ecosystem, these models stand out as the strongest options in the budget category.

Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M06 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 15-based One UI out of the box. The handset includes a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies.

The Galaxy M06 5G is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports Samsung Knox Vault for enhanced security. It also offers Quick Share for easy file transfers, while the Galaxy M16 5G additionally includes Samsung Wallet with Tap and Pay support. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The phone has a thickness of 8mm.

Key Features

  • OS: Android 15-based One UI
  • Display: 6.7-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels)
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM/Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel wide-angle + 2-megapixel depth
  • Front Camera: 8 megapixels
  • Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Samsung Knox Vault
  • Features: Quick Share support
  • Battery: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging
  • Design: 8mm thickness

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Price in India

The price of the Galaxy M06 5G is set in India at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 128GB option. It is offered in  Blazing Black and Sage Green colourways.

Poco M7 5G

The Poco M7 5G comes with a 6.88-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, and up to 600 nits of brightness. It also carries TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, flicker-free performance and circadian friendliness. The phone runs on Android 14-based HyperOS and is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.poco m7 5g gadgets 360 inline poco m7 5g

For photos and videos, the Poco M7 5G features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main camera and an additional secondary sensor at the back, while the front houses an 8-megapixel shooter. A 5,160mAh battery with 18W charging support powers the device, though a 33W charger is included in the box. Other features include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm jack. It also provides a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IP52 rating and a body measuring 171.88×77.8×8.22mm, weighing 205.39g.

Key Features

  • OS: Android 14-based HyperOS
  • Display: 6.88-inch HD+ (720 × 1,640)
  • Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM/Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main + secondary sensor
  • Front Camera: 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,160mAh with 18W charging (33W charger in-box)
  • Connectivity: 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB-C, 3.5mm jack
  • Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Rating: IP52 dust and splash resistance
  • Dimensions/Weight: 171.88 × 77.8 × 8.22mm, 205.39g

Poco M7 5G Price in India

At launch, the Poco M7 5G cost Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and it is sold in Mint Green, Ocean Blue, and Satin Black shades.

Redmi A4 5G

The Redmi A4 5G offers a 6.88-inch HD+ (720×1640 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. It runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, combined with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device boots Android 14-based HyperOS out of the box. For imaging, it includes a 50-megapixel main camera accompanied by a secondary sensor, while the front houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera.redmi a4 5g gadgets 360 inline redmi a4 5g

Connectivity options for the Redmi A4 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, along with GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered by a 5,160mAh battery with 18W charging support, and an 18W charger is included. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint reader and an IP52 rating for basic dust and splash protection. The handset measures 171.88×77.80×8.22mm and weighs 212.35g.

Key Features

  • OS: Android 14-based HyperOS
  • Display: 6.88-inch HD+ (720×1640) LCD, 120Hz
  • Chipset: 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2
  • RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: Up to 128GB UFS 2.2
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main + secondary sensor
  • Front Camera: 5-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,160mAh, 18W charging
  • Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack
  • Security: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • IP Rating: IP52
  • Dimensions: 171.88×77.80×8.22mm
  • Weight: 212.35g

Redmi A4 5G Price in India

In India, the Redmi A4 5G starts at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB+64GB configuration, while the 4GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs. 9,499. The phone is available in a 6GB + 128GB option as well, which costs Rs. 9,999. It comes in Sparkle Purple and Starry Black colourways.

Lava Bold N1 5G

The Lava Bold N1 5G has a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T765 chip, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 15 out of the box. In the camera department, it carries a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

Lava's Bold N1 5G handset includes support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, OTG, and USB Type-C connectivity. It has an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, although it ships with a 10W adapter in the box.

Key Features

  • OS: Android 15
  • Display: 6.75-inch HD+ LCD, 90Hz
  • Chipset: Unisoc T765
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: Up to 128GB
  • Rear Cameras: 13-megapixel dual camera setup
  • Front Camera: 5-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,000mAh, 18W charging (10W charger included)
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, OTG, USB Type-C
  • IP Rating: IP54

Lava Bold N1 5G Price in India

The Lava Bold N1 5G starts at Rs. 7,499 in India for the 4GB + 64GB model, while the 128GB version is priced at Rs. 7,999. The phone is offered in Champagne Gold and Royal Blue colour options.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 670 nits of peak brightness. It carries the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC inbuilt storage. The handset runs on Android 15 with XOS 5.1 on top. It supports the Folax voice assistant and AI features like Google's Circle to Search, AI Call Translation, AI Summarisation, AI Writing Assistant, AI Eraser for photo editing, and AI Wallpaper Generator.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 60i 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It includes a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It supports 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset measures 167.64 x 77.67 x 8.14mm and weighs 199g.  

Key Features

  • OS: Android 15 with XOS 5.1
  • Display: 6.75-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, 670 nits
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400
  • RAM/Storage: 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB eMMC storage
  • Rear Camera: 50-megapixel primary sensor
  • Front Camera: 5-megapixel selfie camera
  • Battery: 6,000mAh with 18W fast charging
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack
  • AI Features: Folax assistant, Circle to Search, AI Call Translation, AI Summarisation, AI Writing Assistant, AI Eraser, AI Wallpaper Generator
  • Dimensions/Weight: 167.64 × 77.67 × 8.14mm, 199g

Infinix Hot 60i 5G Price in India

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G price in India is set at Rs. 9,299 for the singular 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration and it is sold in Shadow Blue, Monsoon Green, Plum Red, and Sleek Black finishes.

Poco M7 5G

Poco M7 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable CPU performance
  • Optimised user interface
  • Decent daytime photography
  • Long battery life
  • Bad
  • Design is similar to other phones
  • Runs on Android 14
  • Preinstalled bloatware (Uninstallable)
Read detailed Poco M7 5G review
Display 6.88-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Redmi A4 5G

Redmi A4 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive IP52-rated design
  • 5G connectivity at a low price
  • Good battery life
  • Widevine L1 certification
  • FM Radio (via 3.5mm headphone jack)
  • Bad
  • 5G limited to Jio network only
  • Display viewing angles are not good
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Tonnes of preinstalled apps
  • Spammy notifications
  • Bad low-light camera
Read detailed Redmi A4 5G review
Display 6.88-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Infinix Hot 60I 5G

Infinix Hot 60I 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 10000 in India, Best 5G Smartphones in India, Samsung Galaxy M06 5G, Poco M7 5G, Redmi A4 5G, Lava Bold N1 5G, Infinix Hot 60i 5G
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
How to Check PAN Card Status Online Using Aadhaar Number, Mobile Number, Name, Date of Birth
Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India: Samsung Galaxy M06 5G, Poco M7 5G, Redmi A4 5G and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold May Cost in India
  2. OnePlus Ace 6T With Massive 8,300mAh Battery Launched at This Price
  3. iPhone 16 Price Drops Under Rs. 63,000 on Croma With Bank Discounts
  4. Motorola Edge 70 India Launch Date Leaked; Might Arrive With Bigger Battery
  5. Vivo X300 Pro Review: Flagship Mobile Photography. Redefined.
  6. Redmi 15C 5G Launched in India With These Specifications
  7. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leaked Renders Hint at Design, Colourways
  8. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Madhuri Dixit's Serial Killer Mystery
  9. Motorola Smartphones in India Now Support PhonePe's Indus Appstore
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 India Launch Date Leaked; Indian Variant Said to Feature Bigger Battery, Slim Design
  2. UK to Recognise Crypto as Property After Lawmakers Approve Landmark Bill
  3. Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact Launched in India With Electrostatic Filter, AQI Indicator, New HushJet Nozzle Design
  4. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Changelog Leak Hints at Imminent Beta Release
  5. AWS Unveils Frontier AI Agents for Enterprises, Can Operate for Days Without Intervention
  6. Government Says Sanchar Saathi App Optional, Can Be Removed; Apple Reportedly Plans to Oppose Mandatory Installation
  7. Government Removes Sanchar Saathi Pre-Installation Mandate After Pushback
  8. OnePlus Ace 6T Launched With 8,300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC: Price, Specifications
  9. ChatGPT Could Soon Be Integrated With Apple Health App: Report
  10. Apple's Foldable iPhone Reportedly at Pre-Production Stage, Might Feature Vapour Chamber Cooling
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »