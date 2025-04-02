Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, is planning to go public this year. The US-based crypto firm recently filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). If approved, Circle's stocks will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “CRCL”. As part of the listing process, Circle has filled SEC's S-1 form – which is a registration statement that firms planning to go public need to submit to the SEC. It essentially provides key details about the firm and their businesses to the SEC as well as the investor community.

The filing shows that Circle plans to introduce three classes of common stock -- Class A (one vote per share), Class B (five votes per share, capped at 30 percent voting power), and Class C (non-voting). Despite the founders' voting power, Circle said it will not be classified as a “controlled company” under the NYSE rules.

As of now, Circle has not disclosed how many shares it plans to offer and what its IPO target price would be.

Key Details Circle Mentioned in the S-1 Form

Circle claimed in its filing that assets under its management reached the valuation of approximately $1.6 billion (roughly Rs. 13,694 crore) as of December 31, 2024.

The company also informed investors that between 2022 and 2024, its stablecoin-related reserves rose from $735.9 million (roughly Rs. 6,299 crore) to $1.7 billion (roughly Rs. 14,554 crore). While 99 percent of Circle's revenue last year came from its stablecoin reserves, the firm also churns a portion of its income via yield-bearing Treasury bills, the filing shows.

Explaining its decision to the public, Circle stated that the move seeks to enhance transparency and accountability while engaging with the investor community.

“Operating as a US-listed public company represents our continued dedication to transparency and accountability, as we will become subject to the reporting, corporate governance, and other requirements that are applicable to a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange,” the company said in its filing.

As per reports, Circle's IPO could go live between April and June.

Data by CoinGecko shows that Coinbase, Galaxy Digital, and Mara Holdings are among the top ten largest blockchain firms by market cap as of February 4.

Associated Risks

Now that Circle is planning its IPO, it has compiled a list of risk factors that the investors should beware of.

“Stablecoins may face periods of uncertainty, loss of trust, or systemic shocks resulting in the potential for rapid redemption requests (or runs). Extreme scenarios, such as market shocks that affect the value of USDC's reserves may lead to redemption delays and USDC reserves being insufficient to meet all redemption requests,” the firm explained.

The company acknowledged its exposure to credit risks and cautioned that its compliance and risk management strategies may be ineffective. It also warned investors that purchasing Class A common stock carries significant risk.

Circle's Journey So Far

Circle launched as a peer-to-peer payments technology company in October 2013 by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville. Over the last twelve years, the USDC supply has swollen to over 60 billion tokens. According to CoinMarketCap, USDC is the seventh largest crypto by market valuation.

In September 2024, Circle partnered with Sony to expand the USDC ecosystem through the Soneium blockchain. Under the deal, the USDC stablecoin was finalised as a key token within the Soneium network.

Ahead of its planned IPO, USDC received an approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for use within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This allows all firms operating in the DIFC to integrate the USDC token into their daily economic activities.

