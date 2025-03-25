Lava Shark was launched in India on Tuesday. The smartphone is an entry-level offering with an AI-backed 50-megapixel main rear camera sensor. It is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset paired with up to 8GB of dynamic RAM. The handset runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is equipped with AI imaging features and supports face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Lava Shark is currently on sale in the country via offline channels.

Lava Shark Price in India, Availability

Lava Shark price in India is set at Rs. 6,999 for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration, the company confirmed in a press release. Lava is offering customers a 1-year warranty and free Service at Home as well. It is currently available for purchase in the country via Lava retail stores. The phone is offered in Stealth Black and Titanium Gold colour options.

Lava Shark Features, Specifications

The Lava Shark sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 269ppi pixel density. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64 of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually extended up to an additional 4GB and it supports expandable storage of up to 256GB. It ships with Android 14 OS.

In the camera department, the Lava Shark has a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary sensor alongside an LED flash unit at the back and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. Additional imaging features include AI Mode, Portrait, Pro Mode, and HDR support.

The Lava Shark is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with a 10W charger in the box. It is claimed to offer up to 45 hours of talk time and is said to achieve a full charge in 158 minutes. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature. The handset has an IP54 dust and splash-resistant build. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac.