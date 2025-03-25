Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Shark With 50 Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Shark With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Shark is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 March 2025 15:14 IST
Lava Shark With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Shark comes in Stealth Black and Titanium Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Lava Shark sports a 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • The handset comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Lava Shark has an IP54 dust and splash-resistant build
Advertisement

Lava Shark was launched in India on Tuesday. The smartphone is an entry-level offering with an AI-backed 50-megapixel main rear camera sensor. It is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset paired with up to 8GB of dynamic RAM. The handset runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is equipped with AI imaging features and supports face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Lava Shark is currently on sale in the country via offline channels.

Lava Shark Price in India, Availability

Lava Shark price in India is set at Rs. 6,999 for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration, the company confirmed in a press release. Lava is offering customers a 1-year warranty and free Service at Home as well. It is currently available for purchase in the country via Lava retail stores. The phone is offered in Stealth Black and Titanium Gold colour options.

Lava Shark Features, Specifications

The Lava Shark sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 269ppi pixel density. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64 of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually extended up to an additional 4GB and it supports expandable storage of up to 256GB. It ships with Android 14 OS.

In the camera department, the Lava Shark has a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary sensor alongside an LED flash unit at the back and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. Additional imaging features include AI Mode, Portrait, Pro Mode, and HDR support.

The Lava Shark is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with a 10W charger in the box. It is claimed to offer up to 45 hours of talk time and is said to achieve a full charge in 158 minutes. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature. The handset has an IP54 dust and splash-resistant build. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lava Shark, Lava Shark Price in India, Lava Shark India Launch, Lava Shark Features, Lava
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Analyzing New Crypto Coins: Could XYZVerse, Pi Network, Sui, and Sei Make It to the Elite Crypto Top 10
Lava Shark With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Shark With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design Renders Surface Online Again
  3. OnePlus 13T Display, Battery Details Tipped; Could Launch in April
  4. Realme 14T Design Renders, Key Features Surface Online Via Retail Listing
  5. iQOO Z10 Showcased in Two Colourways
  6. Apple's AirPods Max to Gain Low-Latency, Lossless Audio Modes in April
  7. Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird In-Ear Monitor Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Optoma UHC70LV 4K UHD Projector With 5,000 Lumen Brightness, Dolby Vision Support Launched in India
  2. Swiggy Instamart Launches 10-Minute Smartphone Delivery Service in Select Indian Cities
  3. Netflix Now Supports Streaming HDR10+ Content on AV1-Enabled TVs, Streaming Devices
  4. iQOO Z10 Colour Options, Design Teased Ahead of April 11 India Launch
  5. Boat Storm Infinity Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Up to 15 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Launches on PS5 on April 17, Pre-Orders Now Live
  7. OnePlus 13T Tipped to Launch in April; Could Pack Larger Battery Than OnePlus 13
  8. Lava Shark With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Sam Altman and Visa in Talks to Power World Wallet with Crypto, Card, and Cash Features: Report
  10. Vivo Y300 Pro+ With 7,300mAh Battery Confirmed to Launch Next Week, Vivo Y300 GT Surfaces on Geekbench
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »