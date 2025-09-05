Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Bold N1 5G Launched in India With 90Hz HD+ Display and 13 Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Lava Bold N1 5G Launched in India With 90Hz HD+ Display and 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Lava Bold N1 5G comes with an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 September 2025 13:09 IST
Lava Bold N1 5G Launched in India With 90Hz HD+ Display and 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava Mobiles

Lava Bold N1 5G will go on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

Highlights
  • Lava N1 Bold 5G comes with a 6.75-inch 90Hz HD+ display
  • The handset is claimed to support all Indian 5G networks
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support
Advertisement

Lava Bold N1 5G was launched in India on Friday. It sports a 90Hz HD+ display and runs on Android 15. As per the company, the phone supports all Indian 5G networks, including popular telecom providers like Airtel and Jio. The Lava Bold N1 5G is equipped with a 13-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup, supporting video recording at 4K 30fps. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Lava Bold N1 5G Price in India, Availability

The Lava Bold N1 5G price in India begins at Rs. 7,499 for the base model with a 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration. It is also available in a 128GB variant, priced at Rs. 7,999. The handset is sold in Champagne Gold and Royal Blue colourways. Customers can purchase the Lava Bold N1 5G as part of the early deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, which begins on September 23.

The brand has also announced bank offers on the phone. Customers can get an instant discount of Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions. This takes down the net effective price of the Lava N1 Bold 5G to Rs. 6,749 and Rs. 7,249 for the 64GB and 128GB storage variants, respectively.

Lava Bold N1 5G Features, Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Lava Bold N1 5G runs on Android 15. As per the company, it is promised to receive two years of Android upgrades and three years of security updates. The handset is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Lava Bold N1 5G is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T765 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM is virtually expandable by another 4GB, while it also supports up to 1TB storage expansion via a microSD card.

For optics, the handset has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an unspecified secondary camera. It comes with modes like Portrait, Night, Pro, and Slow Motion, and supports 4K/ 30fps video recording. On the front, you get a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Lava Bold N1 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, OTG, and USB Type-C. The handset has an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It ships with a 10W charging adapter in the box.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lava Bold N1 5G

Lava Bold N1 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Unisoc T765
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lava Bold N1 5G, Lava Bold N1 5G Price in India, Lava Bold N1 5G Specifications, Lava
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Hollow Knight: Silksong's Massive Launch Crashes Steam, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Storefronts
Lava Bold N1 5G Launched in India With 90Hz HD+ Display and 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Sale Will Begin on This Date
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Smartphone Deals Teased Ahead of Sale
  3. Top OTT Releases of the Week (Sept 1 - Sept 7): Know What to Watch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched With Exynos 2400 SoC: See Price
  5. Lava Bold N1 5G Launches in India Under Rs. 7,500 With These Features
  6. Oppo Reno 14 FS 5G Launches in Select Global Markets With These Features
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Date Revealed, Will Compete With Amazon Sale
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip to Launch in India Soon
  9. Oppo F31 Series Price, India Launch Timeline, Colours, Features Leaked
  10. Huawei Mate XTs Triple Folding Smartphone With Kirin 9020 Chipset Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Book 60 Pro Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 14-Inch OLED Screen
  2. OpenAI to Challenge LinkedIn With New AI-Powered Jobs Platform in 2026
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Confirmed to Launch in India, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  4. Huawei FreeBuds 7i Launched With ANC, Spatial Audio Support: Price, Specifications
  5. Bitcoin Holds Steady As Ethereum Gains From Strong ETF Demand
  6. Lava Bold N1 5G Launched in India With 90Hz HD+ Display and 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. Hollow Knight: Silksong's Massive Launch Crashes Steam, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Storefronts
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Deals on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15, OnePlus 13s Teased Ahead of Sale
  9. Adobe Premiere App for iOS Introduced With Desktop-Like Controls, Generative AI Tools
  10. Motorola G06 to Reportedly Debut With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC; Check Expected Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »