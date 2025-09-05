Lava Bold N1 5G was launched in India on Friday. It sports a 90Hz HD+ display and runs on Android 15. As per the company, the phone supports all Indian 5G networks, including popular telecom providers like Airtel and Jio. The Lava Bold N1 5G is equipped with a 13-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup, supporting video recording at 4K 30fps. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Lava Bold N1 5G Price in India, Availability

The Lava Bold N1 5G price in India begins at Rs. 7,499 for the base model with a 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration. It is also available in a 128GB variant, priced at Rs. 7,999. The handset is sold in Champagne Gold and Royal Blue colourways. Customers can purchase the Lava Bold N1 5G as part of the early deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, which begins on September 23.

The brand has also announced bank offers on the phone. Customers can get an instant discount of Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions. This takes down the net effective price of the Lava N1 Bold 5G to Rs. 6,749 and Rs. 7,249 for the 64GB and 128GB storage variants, respectively.

Lava Bold N1 5G Features, Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Lava Bold N1 5G runs on Android 15. As per the company, it is promised to receive two years of Android upgrades and three years of security updates. The handset is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Lava Bold N1 5G is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T765 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM is virtually expandable by another 4GB, while it also supports up to 1TB storage expansion via a microSD card.

For optics, the handset has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an unspecified secondary camera. It comes with modes like Portrait, Night, Pro, and Slow Motion, and supports 4K/ 30fps video recording. On the front, you get a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Lava Bold N1 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, OTG, and USB Type-C. The handset has an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It ships with a 10W charging adapter in the box.

