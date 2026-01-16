Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has commenced today, January 26, in India, offering price cuts and cashback offers on a wide range of smartphones. Known for combining aggressive pricing with layered bank and cashback offers, the sale brings together devices across premium, mid-range, and budget segments. From flagship models to affordable 5G phones, the event caters to a wide range of users and budgets, with limited-time cart deals adding urgency for early shoppers.

As part of the sale, Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and eligible EMI options, subject to terms and conditions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can also continue to enjoy unlimited 5 percent cashback, while Rewards Gold members receive assured 5 percent cashback throughout the sale period. Exchange offers and bundled benefits further help reduce effective prices.

Here's a quick roundup of some of the top smartphone deals available during the sale, including the OnePlus 15, OnePlus Nord 5, iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 10, iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Redmi A4 5G, and many more, helping buyers identify the best-value options to consider.

Top Smartphone Deals You Shouldn't Miss During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, the OnePlus 15 is listed at Rs. 68,249, reduced from its original price of Rs. 76,999. The iQOO 15 also features a noticeable cut, with its price lowered from Rs. 76,999 to Rs. 65,999. Apple's iPhone 15 is available at Rs. 50,249, down from Rs. 69,900, making it one of the more prominent premium deals in the sale.

There are notable reductions across the mid-range and budget segments as well. The iQOO Z10R 5G can be purchased for Rs. 18,499 instead of Rs. 23,499, while the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999, compared to its earlier tag of Rs. 16,499. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is listed at Rs. 11,499, down from Rs. 14,999, and the Lava Bold N1 5G drops to Rs. 7,249 from Rs. 9,999, offering one of the lowest entry points in the sale.

