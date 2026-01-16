Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Smartphone Deals You Shouldn't Miss

As part of the sale, Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and eligible EMI options.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2026 13:02 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: iQOO 15 (pictured) can be bought for Rs 65,999

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 sees a sharp price drop during the sale
  • SBI card users get a 10 percent instant discount on eligible purchases
  • Exchange offers help buyers reduce effective prices
Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has commenced today, January 26, in India, offering price cuts and cashback offers on a wide range of smartphones. Known for combining aggressive pricing with layered bank and cashback offers, the sale brings together devices across premium, mid-range, and budget segments. From flagship models to affordable 5G phones, the event caters to a wide range of users and budgets, with limited-time cart deals adding urgency for early shoppers.

As part of the sale, Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and eligible EMI options, subject to terms and conditions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can also continue to enjoy unlimited 5 percent cashback, while Rewards Gold members receive assured 5 percent cashback throughout the sale period. Exchange offers and bundled benefits further help reduce effective prices.

Here's a quick roundup of some of the top smartphone deals available during the sale, including the OnePlus 15, OnePlus Nord 5, iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 10, iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Redmi A4 5G, and many more, helping buyers identify the best-value options to consider.

Top Smartphone Deals You Shouldn't Miss During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, the OnePlus 15 is listed at Rs. 68,249, reduced from its original price of Rs. 76,999. The iQOO 15 also features a noticeable cut, with its price lowered from Rs. 76,999 to Rs. 65,999. Apple's iPhone 15 is available at Rs. 50,249, down from Rs. 69,900, making it one of the more prominent premium deals in the sale.

There are notable reductions across the mid-range and budget segments as well. The iQOO Z10R 5G can be purchased for Rs. 18,499 instead of Rs. 23,499, while the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999, compared to its earlier tag of Rs. 16,499. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is listed at Rs. 11,499, down from Rs. 14,999, and the Lava Bold N1 5G drops to Rs. 7,249 from Rs. 9,999, offering one of the lowest entry points in the sale.

Product MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
OnePlus 15 Rs. 76,999 Rs. 68,249 Buy Now
iQOO 15 Rs. 76,999 Rs. 65,999 Buy Now
iPhone 15 Rs. 69,900 Rs. 50,249 Buy Now
OnePlus 15R Rs. 54,999 Rs. 44,999 Buy Now
iQOO Neo 10 Rs. 38,999 Rs. 33,499 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord 5 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 30,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 45,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z10R 5G Rs. 23,499 Rs. 18,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Rs. 16,499 Rs. 12,999 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Rs. 14,999 Rs. 11,499 Buy Now
Redmi A4 5G Rs. 11,999 Rs. 8,299 Buy Now
Lava Bold N1 5G Rs. 9,999 Rs. 7,249 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable day-to-day performance
  • Decent primary camera
  • Optimised user interface
  • Programmable Plus Key
  • In-house AI features
  • Very good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Last year's chipset
  • Ultrawide camera could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 5 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP65-rated design
  • Bright 144Hz display with excellent touch sensitivity
  • Capable primary camera
  • Excellent battery life with very fast charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • Remains cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Design could have been more exciting
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Ultrawide video capture limited to 1080p 30fps
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10 (2025) review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Redmi A4 5G

Redmi A4 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive IP52-rated design
  • 5G connectivity at a low price
  • Good battery life
  • Widevine L1 certification
  • FM Radio (via 3.5mm headphone jack)
  • Bad
  • 5G limited to Jio network only
  • Display viewing angles are not good
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Tonnes of preinstalled apps
  • Spammy notifications
  • Bad low-light camera
Read detailed Redmi A4 5G review
Display 6.88-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
iQOO Z10R 5G

iQOO Z10R 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast HDR-capable curved-edge display
  • Smooth software experience
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Only 2 years OS and 3 years of SMRs
  • Jarring haptics
  • Average overall camera performance
Read detailed iQOO Z10R 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

