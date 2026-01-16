Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs 10,000

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders will receive a 5 percent cashback during the ongoing sale event.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2026 14:48 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs 10,000

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Redmi A4 5G can be bought at Rs 8,299

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M06 5G drops to Rs. 8,999 during the sale
  • Budget 5G smartphones start at under Rs. 6,000 in the sale
  • SBI card users get a 10 percent instant discount on eligible purchases
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 began in India on Friday, bringing price cuts and cashback offers across a wide range of smartphones. While the sale includes discounts on premium and mid-range devices, it also focuses strongly on entry-level models priced under Rs. 10,000, making it relevant for budget-conscious buyers. The sale covers both 5G and 4G smartphones aimed at first-time users, students, and those looking for an affordable upgrade.

As part of the sale, Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and eligible EMI options, subject to terms and conditions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders will receive unlimited 5 percent cashback, while Rewards Gold members are eligible for assured 5 percent cashback during the sale. Exchange offers and bundled benefits further help lower effective prices.

We have already told you about the best smartphone deals under Rs. 30,000 as well as the most lucrative offers on phones under Rs. 20,000. This feature highlights some of the best smartphone deals available under Rs. 10,000 during the sale, including models from Samsung, Redmi, Poco, Realme, Lava, and Itel. These phones offer a mix of 5G connectivity, large displays, long battery life, and everyday performance suited for daily use.

Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2026 brings several entry-level and budget smartphones at lower prices. The Samsung Galaxy M06 5G is available for Rs. 8,999, reduced from Rs. 12,499, while the Poco M7 5G sees its price drop from Rs. 10,299 to Rs. 8,490. The Redmi A4 5G is listed at Rs. 8,299 instead of Rs. 10,999, and the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G can be picked up for Rs. 7,899, down from Rs. 8,999.

Further down the price ladder, the Samsung Galaxy M07 4G is priced at Rs. 7,499 compared to its earlier tag of Rs. 9,999. Lava's Bold N1 5G is available for Rs. 7,249, reduced from Rs. 9,999, while the Redmi A5 4G drops to Rs. 6,999 from Rs. 8,999. The Lava Bold N1 Pro is listed at Rs. 6,049, down from Rs. 8,399, and the Itel Zeno 20 Max is the most affordable option, priced at Rs. 5,799 instead of Rs. 8,299.

Product MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Rs. 12,499 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
Poco M7 5G Rs. 10,299 Rs. 8,490 Buy Now
Redmi A4 5G Rs. 10,999 Rs. 8,299 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Rs. 8,999 Rs. 7,899 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M07 4G Rs. 9,999 Rs. 7,499 Buy Now
Lava Bold N1 5G Rs. 9,999 Rs. 7,249 Buy Now
Redmi A5 4G Rs. 8,999 Rs. 6,999 Buy Now
Lava Bold N1 Pro Rs. 8,399 Rs. 6,049 Buy Now
Itel Zeno 20 Max Rs. 8,299 Rs. 5,799 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco M7 5G

Poco M7 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable CPU performance
  • Optimised user interface
  • Decent daytime photography
  • Long battery life
  • Bad
  • Design is similar to other phones
  • Runs on Android 14
  • Preinstalled bloatware (Uninstallable)
Read detailed Poco M7 5G review
Display 6.88-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Redmi A4 5G

Redmi A4 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive IP52-rated design
  • 5G connectivity at a low price
  • Good battery life
  • Widevine L1 certification
  • FM Radio (via 3.5mm headphone jack)
  • Bad
  • 5G limited to Jio network only
  • Display viewing angles are not good
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Tonnes of preinstalled apps
  • Spammy notifications
  • Bad low-light camera
Read detailed Redmi A4 5G review
Display 6.88-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Itel Zeno 20 Max

Itel Zeno 20 Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Instagram Will Now Let You Dub and Lip Sync Reels Into Five Indian Languages

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs 10,000
Latest Gadgets
