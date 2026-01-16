Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 began in India on Friday, bringing price cuts and cashback offers across a wide range of smartphones. While the sale includes discounts on premium and mid-range devices, it also focuses strongly on entry-level models priced under Rs. 10,000, making it relevant for budget-conscious buyers. The sale covers both 5G and 4G smartphones aimed at first-time users, students, and those looking for an affordable upgrade.

As part of the sale, Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and eligible EMI options, subject to terms and conditions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders will receive unlimited 5 percent cashback, while Rewards Gold members are eligible for assured 5 percent cashback during the sale. Exchange offers and bundled benefits further help lower effective prices.

We have already told you about the best smartphone deals under Rs. 30,000 as well as the most lucrative offers on phones under Rs. 20,000. This feature highlights some of the best smartphone deals available under Rs. 10,000 during the sale, including models from Samsung, Redmi, Poco, Realme, Lava, and Itel. These phones offer a mix of 5G connectivity, large displays, long battery life, and everyday performance suited for daily use.

Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2026 brings several entry-level and budget smartphones at lower prices. The Samsung Galaxy M06 5G is available for Rs. 8,999, reduced from Rs. 12,499, while the Poco M7 5G sees its price drop from Rs. 10,299 to Rs. 8,490. The Redmi A4 5G is listed at Rs. 8,299 instead of Rs. 10,999, and the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G can be picked up for Rs. 7,899, down from Rs. 8,999.

Further down the price ladder, the Samsung Galaxy M07 4G is priced at Rs. 7,499 compared to its earlier tag of Rs. 9,999. Lava's Bold N1 5G is available for Rs. 7,249, reduced from Rs. 9,999, while the Redmi A5 4G drops to Rs. 6,999 from Rs. 8,999. The Lava Bold N1 Pro is listed at Rs. 6,049, down from Rs. 8,399, and the Itel Zeno 20 Max is the most affordable option, priced at Rs. 5,799 instead of Rs. 8,299.

