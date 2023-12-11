Technology News

Poco C65 India Launch Scheduled for December 15; to Be Sold Exclusively Via Flipkart

Poco C65 India variant is expected to launch with similar specifications as its global counterpart.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 December 2023 15:24 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco C65 is offered in Black, Blue and Purple colour options

  • Poco C65 global variant has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The handset carries a 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz display
  • The global variant of the Poco C65 also supports 18W wired charging
Poco C65, launched globally in November, has been expected to launch in India. The global variant comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging via a micro USB port. It carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 6.74-inch HD+ display. The phone succeeds the Poco C55, which was unveiled in February this year. The company has now confirmed the India launch date of the smartphone.

In a post on X, Poco India confirmed that the Poco C65 will launch in India on December 15. The poster shared alongside the post reveals that the handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart. It also teased the phone in a purple colour option. The design of the back panel appears to be similar to that of the global variant. It is also likely to carry similar specifications.

Globally, the Poco C65 starts at $129 (roughly Rs. 10,700) for its 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB option is priced at $149 (roughly Rs. 12,400). The phone is available in Black, Blue, and Purple shades.

The global variant of the Poco C65 features a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It has a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage, the latter of which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 for Poco.

In the camera department, the Poco C65 gets a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture macro lens at the back. The front camera of the global variant of the handset is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, placed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

Poco C65 comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired fast charging via a micro USB port. For security, the phone gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and GLONASS connectivity.

Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Poco C65, Poco C65 India launch, Poco C65 specifications, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Stores Gear Up for Vision Pro Launch in Early 2024, Training Scheduled for Retail Employees: Report

