Poco C65, launched globally in November, has been expected to launch in India. The global variant comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging via a micro USB port. It carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 6.74-inch HD+ display. The phone succeeds the Poco C55, which was unveiled in February this year. The company has now confirmed the India launch date of the smartphone.

In a post on X, Poco India confirmed that the Poco C65 will launch in India on December 15. The poster shared alongside the post reveals that the handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart. It also teased the phone in a purple colour option. The design of the back panel appears to be similar to that of the global variant. It is also likely to carry similar specifications.

Globally, the Poco C65 starts at $129 (roughly Rs. 10,700) for its 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB option is priced at $149 (roughly Rs. 12,400). The phone is available in Black, Blue, and Purple shades.

The global variant of the Poco C65 features a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It has a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage, the latter of which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 for Poco.

In the camera department, the Poco C65 gets a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture macro lens at the back. The front camera of the global variant of the handset is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, placed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

Poco C65 comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired fast charging via a micro USB port. For security, the phone gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and GLONASS connectivity.

