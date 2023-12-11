Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Ace 3 Key Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Yet Again; May Launch Globally as OnePlus 12R

OnePlus Ace 3 Key Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Yet Again; May Launch Globally as OnePlus 12R

OnePlus Ace 3 will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 December 2023 17:07 IST
OnePlus Ace 3 Key Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Yet Again; May Launch Globally as OnePlus 12R

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 2 launched as OnePlus 11R (above) in India

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 3 is said to ship with Android 13
  • The handset is tipped to launch globally as the OnePlus 12R
  • The OnePlus Ace 3 may support 100W wired fast charging
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to launch in China soon as a successor to the OnePlus Ace 2. The company has not confirmed any details yet but several leaked details about the purported handset have surfaced online in the last few weeks. The model has also been tipped to launch globally with the OnePlus 12R moniker, the successor to the OnePlus 11R phone. Earlier leaks said that the OnePlus Ace 3 may carry similar display features as the OnePlus 12. A tipster now reiterates some of the previous claims and also suggests the colour options for the smartphone.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed in a Weibo post that the OnePlus Ace 3 will feature a 6.78-inch BOE X1 8T LTPO curved display with a resolution of 1.5K (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), global peak brightness of 1,600 nits, peak local brightness of 4,500 nits, and PWM dimming rate of 2,160Hz. The tipster had also suggested some of these details earlier.

He added that the OnePlus Ace 3 will carry a glass body and a metallic middle frame. He tipped that the model would be offered in three colour options - blue, grey, and pink. Another tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) claimed that the OnePlus Ace 3, which is expected to launch outside China as the OnePlus 12R, is expected to be available in an additional green colour option. This rumoured global variant is said to offer similar features to that of its Chinese counterpart.

The OnePlus Ace 3 has been previously tipped to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The handset is likely to ship with Android 13 and come with up to 16GB of RAM.

Other leaks have also suggested that the OnePlus Ace 3, and the global variant OnePlus 12R, is expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto shooter at the back. It is said to come with a 16-megapixel front camera.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12 was unveiled in China earlier this month. The phone features a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits and a PWM dimming rate of 2,160Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and packs a 5,400mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Very good battery life, 100W charging
  • Lag-free performance
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Capable main camera
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Underwhelming secondary cameras
Read detailed OnePlus 11R review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 3, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Ace 3 specifications, OnePlus 12R specifications, OnePlus Ace 3 launch, OnePlus 12R launch, OnePlus 12, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Poco C65 India Launch Scheduled for December 15; to Be Sold Exclusively Via Flipkart
Bonk Token Overtakes Pepecoin to Become Latest Riot on Memecoin Block: Everything to Know

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 3 Key Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Yet Again; May Launch Globally as OnePlus 12R
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How Apple Plans to Differentiate New iPad Pro, iPad Air Models
  2. Tecno Unveils New Camera Technologies; Will Be Used in Future Phones
  3. Poco C65 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Users Get Stable ColorOS 14 Update in India
  5. Infinix Hot 40, Hot 40 Pro, and Hot 40i Debut With 5,000mAh Batteries
  6. OnePlus 12 Launch Date Revealed, to Debut Alongside OnePlus 12R: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A15 4G Design Renders, Specifications Leaked: See Here
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6 Display Details Emerge Online
  9. Tata Said to Plan iPhone Factory in This State, to Be Biggest in India
  10. Apple Reportedly Scheduling Vision Pro Training for Its Retail Employees
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Offers Product Wedding Packages With Discounts: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Refrigerators, Neo QLED TVs, More
  2. OnePlus Ace 3 Key Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Yet Again; May Launch Globally as OnePlus 12R
  3. Bonk Token Overtakes Pepecoin to Become Latest Riot on Memecoin Block: Everything to Know
  4. Poco C65 India Launch Scheduled for December 15; to Be Sold Exclusively Via Flipkart
  5. Apple Stores Gear Up for Vision Pro Launch in Early 2024, Training Scheduled for Retail Employees: Report
  6. Tecno Unveils W-Shaped Adjustable Physical Aperture, Liquid Telephoto Macro Lens and Universal Tone Technology
  7. NFT, BTC ETF Buzz Bulked Up Crypto Cap, Breathes Back Life into Market Before 2023 Ends: Binance
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6 Display Details Emerge Suggesting Design Changes
  9. Apple Plans to Clear Up Cluttered iPad Lineup, iPad Air to Be Updated With M2 Chip: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy A15 4G Design Renders Surface Online, Key Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »