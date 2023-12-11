OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to launch in China soon as a successor to the OnePlus Ace 2. The company has not confirmed any details yet but several leaked details about the purported handset have surfaced online in the last few weeks. The model has also been tipped to launch globally with the OnePlus 12R moniker, the successor to the OnePlus 11R phone. Earlier leaks said that the OnePlus Ace 3 may carry similar display features as the OnePlus 12. A tipster now reiterates some of the previous claims and also suggests the colour options for the smartphone.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed in a Weibo post that the OnePlus Ace 3 will feature a 6.78-inch BOE X1 8T LTPO curved display with a resolution of 1.5K (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), global peak brightness of 1,600 nits, peak local brightness of 4,500 nits, and PWM dimming rate of 2,160Hz. The tipster had also suggested some of these details earlier.

He added that the OnePlus Ace 3 will carry a glass body and a metallic middle frame. He tipped that the model would be offered in three colour options - blue, grey, and pink. Another tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) claimed that the OnePlus Ace 3, which is expected to launch outside China as the OnePlus 12R, is expected to be available in an additional green colour option. This rumoured global variant is said to offer similar features to that of its Chinese counterpart.

The OnePlus Ace 3 has been previously tipped to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The handset is likely to ship with Android 13 and come with up to 16GB of RAM.

Other leaks have also suggested that the OnePlus Ace 3, and the global variant OnePlus 12R, is expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto shooter at the back. It is said to come with a 16-megapixel front camera.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12 was unveiled in China earlier this month. The phone features a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits and a PWM dimming rate of 2,160Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and packs a 5,400mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

