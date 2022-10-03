Lava Blaze 5G was launched in India during the India Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC) on Monday as an affordable 5G smartphone by domestic smartphone maker Lava International. The handset was launched by Minister of Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnav. The new Lava Blaze 5G comes with AI-backed triple rear cameras and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It runs on Android 12 and features a waterdrop-style notch display design. The Lava Blaze 5G packs 4GB of RAM paired with 128GB inbuilt storage. The memory on the Lava Blaze 5G can be virtually extended to 7GB by utilising the unused storage. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Lava Blaze 5G price in India

The newly launched Lava Blaze 5G price in India is yet to be revealed. However, Lava confirmed via a press release that the upcoming smartphone will be priced around Rs. 10,000 in India, while pre-booking for the Lava Blaze 5G will start around Diwali.

Lava Blaze 5G specifications

The Lava Blaze 5G runs on Android 12 and sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS display. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset offers Widevine L1 support. The 5G smartphone is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. It packs 4GB of inbuild RAM with an option to add an extra 3GB of virtual RAM utilising free storage.

For optics, the Lava Blaze 5G features an AI-backed triple rear camera unit headlined by 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, it sports an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Lava Blaze 5G is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage and it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

The new Lava Blaze 5G has similar specifications to that of the recently launched Lava Blaze Pro. The Lava Blaze Pro price in India starts at Rs. 10,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

