Lava Z4 Plus With 4,000mAh Battery Reportedly Spotted on FCC Website, Design Tipped

The Lava Z4 Plus is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 September 2023 18:10 IST
Lava Z4 Plus With 4,000mAh Battery Reportedly Spotted on FCC Website, Design Tipped

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Z4 (pictured) is offered in Aqua Blue and Flame Red colour options

Highlights
  • Lava Z4 Plus is seen with a waterdrop notch for the front camera
  • The phone is expected to get a dedicated microSD card slot
  • Lava Z4 Plus is likely to come with a 3.5mm audio jack
Lava Z4 Plus could launch soon, as the phone has been reportedly spotted on the FCC certification website. The handset could succeed the Lava Z4, which was launched alongside the Lava Z1, Lava Z2, and Lava Z6 handsets in January 2021. The phone came with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display, a 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Lava Z4 Plus is expected to be an upgrade over the base model. It being listed on the FCC site could suggest its imminent launch. The listing reportedly also includes the design renders of the phone.

According to a MySmartPrice report, the purported Lava Z4 Plus handset was spotted on the FCC certification website suggesting some of its key features along with design renders. The phone is seen in a black colour option.

It will reportedly feature a triple rear camera unit as per the listed design renders. The back panel of the Lava Z4 Plus is said to offer three slightly raised circular camera modules on the top left corner, arranged in a triangular fashion. It is said to be accompanied by an LED flash unit. The images also suggest that the phone could get a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display to house the front camera, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the bottom edge of the Lava Z4 Plus is said to feature a speaker grille, a micro-USB port, a microphone, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The power button, which is said to double as a fingerprint sensor, along with the volume rockers, are placed on the right edge of the handset, according to the report. The SIM card slot will reportedly be on the left side of the handset. The phone is also likely to have a dedicated microSD card slot.

The report says that the listing shows the Lava Z4 Plus packs a 4,000mAh battery with 7.5W wired charging support. No further details about the smartphone are known as of now. The listing, although suggesting an imminent launch, did not specify a release date. It can be expected to arrive in the markets soon.

Lava Z4 was priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model when it launched in India. It is offered in Aqua Blue and Flame Red colour options.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Lava Z4

Lava Z4

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
OS Android 10
Further reading: Lava Z4 Plus, Lava Z4 Plus specifications, Lava Z4, Lava, FCC
Lava Z4 Plus With 4,000mAh Battery Reportedly Spotted on FCC Website, Design Tipped
